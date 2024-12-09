Maruti eVitara Electric SUV Spied Up Close Ahead Of Launch In 2025

In India, Maruti eVitara electric SUV will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki used to be known as the maker of small and budget cars. The company has successfully expanded its portfolio with many premium offerings. All of Maruti’s vehicles are either ICE or self-charging Hybrids. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its maiden electric vehicle.

eVitara debuted recently in Milan, Italy. Testing of this electric vehicle is underway and makes periodic appearances. The most recent spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Ankit who spotted this test mule in Gurgaon, Haryana. Let’s take a closer look at Suzuki’s maiden electric vehicle for the world and India.

Maruti eVitara Electric SUV Spied

The strategic partnership between Suzuki and Toyota has proved fruitful for both brands with multiple badge-engineered products between them. Suzuki’s new EV, which has been under rigorous testing, will spawn a Toyota counterpart, as confirmed by the brand recently. Production will commence in Spring 2025 and launch will happen by Summer 2025.

The recent spy shots show eVitara from up close. It was draped in camouflage like previous test mules. We can see that it has quite a bit of road presence, owing to its strong design elements. Design-wise, recently debuted eVitara shows a striking sporty fascia with a closed-off grill and some aggression.

Headlights with LED DRLs look muscular with a strong presence and bumper includes an opening in the shape of a bull bar along with fog lights. Charging port is positioned at the front left quarter panel. Suzuki seems to be aiming for a slightly sloping roofline, which is in-trend currently in India and major global markets.

It will measure 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,635 mm in width and has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase. Minimum ground clearance is 180 mm and it has a kerb weight between 1,702 kg and 1,899 kg. There’s disc brakes on all four wheels. Wheel sizes will go up to 19-inches, but the one spotted in India had 18-inch wheels wrapped with 225/55 MRF Wanderer tyres.

Specs & Features

Suzuki eVitara and its Toyota counterpart will come equipped with either a 49 kWh or 61 kWh battery pack, with the latter offering dual-motor 4WD option. Based on a born-electric platform, eVitara is primarily a FWD vehicle packing up to a 172 bhp and 189 Nm motor. With 61 kWh variant, 4WD variant brings a rear electric motor with 64 bhp at the rear for a total system output of 181 bhp and 300 Nm.

Interiors have been revealed too, featuring a floating centre console, vertically oriented AC vents, a 2-spoke steering wheel, dual free-standing screens with the latest connectivity suite and high-quality materials, as it is a global product. Speculations suggest Suzuki eVitara will launch in Europe and Japan first and then in markets like India, even though part of the production happens here. A similar strategy to Jimny lifestyle SUV.