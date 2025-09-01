Maruti eVitara Exports Start – First Batch Of 2,900 EVs Made In India For Europe

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commenced the export of Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the eVitara, marking a major milestone for India’s EV manufacturing sector. In August 2025, the company shipped over 2,900 units of the eVitara from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, and Belgium.

Manufactured Exclusively in Gujarat

The development follows the ceremonial start of eVitara production at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility on 26th August, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. On the occasion, the Prime Minister hailed Maruti Suzuki as a “brand ambassador of the Make in India initiative,” acknowledging the company’s contribution to positioning India as a global hub for advanced manufacturing.

The eVitara is manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, which will serve as the global production hub for the model. The company has confirmed that the “Made in India” eVitara will eventually be exported to over 100 countries worldwide while also being offered to customers in the domestic market. This positions India at the center of Suzuki’s global EV strategy.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s recognition of Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of ‘Make in India’ is the highest possible honour we could think of. The start of export of e VITARA to Europe is indeed a proud and defining moment for us. To delight customers in over 100 countries, the product has to be truly world class in terms of technology, design, safety and performance. Built on an all-new electric vehicle (EV) platform, HEARTECT-e, the e VITARA features a design that combines a sense of advanced technology and strength. We are sure that with a nimble and sharp driving experience, it will delight customers in Europe.”

About the eVitara

First previewed in Milan, Italy, and later showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, the eVitara represents Suzuki’s entry into the global EV space. Built on the dedicated HEARTECT-e architecture, the SUV is designed for efficiency, safety, and performance. Its styling reflects a blend of futuristic design and rugged SUV proportions, targeting both city commuters and family buyers.

The eVitara is expected to come with multiple battery pack options catering to diverse markets. Equipped with advanced safety features, connected technology, and fast-charging capability, it aims to meet stringent European standards while offering practicality for Indian conditions. With a spacious cabin, premium interiors, and a focus on sustainability, the SUV seeks to establish itself as a mainstream EV choice.

Strategic Significance

Exports to Europe signal Maruti Suzuki’s intent to position India as a hub not only for conventional vehicles but also for advanced electric mobility solutions. With growing demand for EVs globally, the eVitara is expected to play a key role in Suzuki’s strategy of offering affordable, efficient, and reliable electric SUVs for both developed and emerging markets.

By beginning global shipments from India, Maruti Suzuki has reaffirmed its commitment to the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, while also setting the stage for wider domestic adoption of electric mobility.