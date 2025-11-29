Maruti eVitara Launch On 2nd December – What To Expect?

A truly global product, Maruti eVitara will be exported to more than 100 markets including European countries

Maruti will be launching its first fully-electric car, the eVitara, on 2nd December in India. The SUV is already available for sale in select global markets such as the UK and Japan. Maruti eVitara is being manufactured at the company’s facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat. Ahead of its launch in India, let’s check out the key features and specifications expected from Maruti eVitara.

Performance, battery, range

Similar to international markets, the eVitara in India is expected to get battery pack options of 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Both versions will have FWD, whereas the larger battery variant will also have AWD option (AllGrip-e). The AWD eVitara will be equipped with dual electric motors. In India, the eVitara will have only FWD at the time of launch. AWD is expected to be introduced in India at a later date.

Power output of eVitara is 144 hp with the 49 kWh FWD variant and 174 hp with the 61 kWh FWD variant. The 61 kWh AWD variant with dual motors has the highest power output of 184 hp. In terms of range, the 61 kWh FWD variant leads with 428 km (WLTP). The entry-level 49 kWh FWD variant offers a range of 344 km, whereas the AWD variant can travel 394 km on a full charge.

With the Maruti eVitara, users can expect smooth, comfortable and reliable rides across city roads and highways. Across international markets, the eVitara 61 kWh FWD variant can reach 0 to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds. This suits everyday needs, although not the thrilling acceleration one would expect from an electric SUV. The AWD variant delivers a punchier performance in comparison to the FWD variants, with 0 to 100 km/h achievable in 7.4 seconds.

Key features, safety

A comprehensive range of premium features is available with the eVitara. Some of the key highlights include large 19-inch alloy wheels, glass roof, Infinity by Harman premium audio system, a 360° view camera, 10-way power adjustable driver seat and wireless phone charger. Suzuki eVitara also has rear privacy glass, rear view camera, dual screens (10.25-inch instrument display + 10.1-inch infotainment), keyless entry and start, and semi-synthetic leather seats.

A range of connectivity features are available via the Suzuki Connect platform. Security is pretty robust with a 4-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. Safety kit includes ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, 7 airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are available with the eVitara.

Family-oriented electric SUV

Similar to other Maruti cars, the eVitara is designed to suit the needs of the majority of users. Cabin space is quite roomy, although taller passengers at the rear may feel a bit constrained. However, rear passengers get access to reclining backrests and sliding seats. This also helps adjust the available boot space – ranging from 238 litres to max 306 litres. India-spec version is expected to get more usable boot space, as it will have a different design for the storage and under-floor tray.

Pricing, rivals

Maruti could launch the eVitara at a starting price of around Rs 20 lakh. The 61 kWh FWD variant could cost around Rs 25 lakh. Maruti eVitara will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and upcoming Tata Sierra EV.