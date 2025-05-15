Maruti eVitara Patented In India – Customer Previews From Next Month In Netherlands

A truly global product, Maruti Suzuki eVitara will be manufactured in India and exported to more than 100 global markets including Europe and Japan

Maruti is readying its first fully electric car, the eVitara, for launch in September 2025. Ahead of that, the eVitara has been patented in India. Similar exercises are likely to be happening across the intended export markets as well. Let’s explore some of the key highlights of Maruti Suzuki eVitara.

Maruti eVitara – Styling and features

With its muscular profile, Maruti eVitara will be easily recognizable on the streets. It has distinctive lighting elements, a rugged bumper and a sculpted bonnet with prominent grooves. Side profile has polygonal wheel arches, thick body cladding, sporty alloy wheels and door moulding. While the front has traditional door handles, the rear units are mounted on the C-pillars. At the rear, eVitara has a raked windshield, connected tail lamps and a chunky bumper.

Users will be able to access a comprehensive range of premium features with the eVitara. Some of the key highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch multi-information display, fixed glass sunroof, premium sound system by Harman, multi-colour ambient lighting and wireless charger. eVitara also gets power adjustable driver seat, ventilated seats and customizable seat options.

Safety package includes 7-airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake with brake hold function and all-wheel disc brakes. The SUV will have ADAS Level 2, a 360° view camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Battery pack options for Maruti eVitara include a 49-kWh and a 61-kWh unit. These will be Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) units, sourced from BYD. Variants with the larger battery pack are expected to deliver a range of around 500 km. Both 2WD and AWD (Suzuki AllGrip-e system) options will be available with the eVitara. The AWD variants will come with drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport. There will be an additional Snow Mode as well for handling snow and other slippery surfaces.

eVitara preview event in the Netherlands

Europe will be among the key markets for the eVitara. With that in mind, Suzuki has started its promotional campaigns across the continent. In June, preview events for the eVitara will be conducted at four special locations in the Netherlands. Users will be able to explore the eVitara inside and out. However, Suzuki won’t be offering any test drives at these events.

Similar promotional events are expected to be organized in Japan as well. Made in India Maruti cars have emerged as popular options in Japan. For example, Fronx had registered cumulative bookings of around 9,000 units in Japan. This is 9 times more than the initial target set by Suzuki. India-made 5-door Jimny emerged an even more popular choice in Japan, with 50,000 bookings received in just 4 days. Bookings had to be paused, as the waiting period stretched to a staggering 3.5 years.

eVitara will be manufactured at Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat. Production is expected to commence soon. Around 70,000 units are planned to be manufactured in 2025, most of which will be meant for export markets. Allocation for the domestic market could be increased in the future based on demand and available production capacity. In India, the Maruti eVitara will be sold via the brand’s Nexa dealerships.