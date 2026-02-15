Maruti eVitara Price Leaks Via Nexa and Authorized Dealer Website – Rs 24.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki’s much-anticipated electric SUV, eVitara, appears to have had its price leaked online ahead of its official India launch. While the company is yet to announce prices formally, Maruti’s Nexa website along with some authorised dealers have listed the eVitara Alpha variant at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, bookings are also being accepted at select dealerships with this displayed price. At the time of publishing, the Rs 24.79 lakh figure continues to remain visible on certain dealer portals, raising questions about whether this is an early price reveal or simply a backend error.

Likely Top-Spec 61 kWh Variant

Based on variant hierarchy and previous disclosures, the Rs 24.79 lakh tag is likely for the top-of-the-line Alpha trim equipped with the larger 61 kWh battery pack. However, prices for other variants — including those powered by the smaller 49 kWh battery — are not yet listed. Maruti Suzuki has not issued any official clarification so far.

Launch Delayed Despite Production Start

The development is particularly interesting given that eVitara’s production has already commenced at Maruti’s Gujarat plant. The rollout was ceremonially flagged off in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Exports to markets such as the UK, Europe and Japan have also begun.

Media drives for India have been completed, and detailed reviews — including ours — have already been published. Yet, the official domestic launch and price announcement are still pending.

Product Highlights

The eVitara is based on the new HEARTECT-e platform and is Maruti Suzuki’s first fully electric SUV. It has already secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection, with 7 airbags offered as standard across variants.

Key highlights include:

– Level 2 ADAS

– 10.1-inch infotainment system

– 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

– Ventilated front seats

– 360-degree camera

– 18-inch aero wheels

– Fixed glass roof

– Premium Infinity by Harman audio

Battery & Power Options

– 49 kWh battery – 144 PS, 193 Nm

– 61 kWh battery – 174 PS, 193 Nm, claimed range of 543 km (MIDC)

Both versions are front-wheel-drive only at launch. An AWD variant is on offer for export market.

BaaS Strategy & Charging Network

Maruti Suzuki has also announced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model along with subscription and assured buyback options. The company plans to establish over 2,000 charging points across 1,100 cities initially, with ambitions to support 1,00,000+ public charging points by 2030.

Official Price or Glitch?

Whether Rs 24.79 lakh is indeed the final ex-showroom price of the Alpha 61 kWh variant or simply a premature listing remains to be seen. If confirmed, the pricing seems to be on the higher side, when compared with other electric SUVs on sale in India. An official announcement from Maruti Suzuki is expected soon. Until then, the leaked pricing has certainly stirred interest around what could be India’s most significant EV launch from the country’s largest carmaker.

Source 1, Source 2