Maruti eVitara Prices Without BaaS – Rs 15.99 L to Rs 20.01 L

After initially announcing only the starting Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) price for eVitara, Maruti Suzuki has now revealed the complete pricing structure for its first electric SUV. The announcement includes full ex-showroom prices (with battery ownership) as well as detailed BaaS pricing for all three variants. With this, buyers now have clarity on both purchase models – outright battery ownership and subscription-based battery usage.

Maruti eVitara – Ex-Showroom Prices (Without BaaS)

Customers who choose to purchase eVitara with battery ownership can opt for the following introductory ex-showroom prices (Delhi):

1. Delta 49 kWh – Rs 15,99,000

2. Zeta 61 kWh – Rs 17,49,000

3. Alpha 61 kWh – Rs 19,79,000

4. Alpha 61 kWh Dual Tone – Rs 20,01,000

These prices are inclusive of home charger, installation and survey. The 49 kWh battery is offered on the Delta variant, while Zeta and Alpha trims get the larger 61 kWh pack.

Maruti eVitara – BaaS Pricing (Battery as a Service)

Under the BaaS model, customers pay a lower upfront vehicle price and a per-km battery usage fee.

Introductory BaaS Prices (Delhi):

1. Delta 49 kWh – Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.99/km

2. Zeta 61 kWh – Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 4.39/km

3. Alpha 61 kWh – Rs 14.29 lakh + Rs 4.39/km

4. Alpha 61 kWh Dual Tone – Rs 14.51 lakh + Rs 4.39/km

Like the outright purchase option, these prices also include home charger, installation and survey.

What This Means for Buyers

With full pricing now revealed, Maruti is clearly offering two distinct ownership routes:

1. Traditional Purchase Model – Higher upfront cost, no per-km battery fee.

2. BaaS Model – Lower entry price, battery billed based on usage.

The starting BaaS price of Rs 10.99 lakh positions eVitara aggressively in the mid-size electric SUV space, while the outright ownership prices place it directly against rivals.

Battery & Powertrain Options

– 49 kWh battery – Paired with 144 PS motor

– 61 kWh battery – Paired with 174 PS motor

– Claimed range (61 kWh) up to 543 km

– Front-wheel drive setup across variants

Strategic Move by Maruti

By separating vehicle cost and battery cost, Maruti is attempting to reduce entry barriers to EV adoption. The BaaS structure could particularly appeal to high-usage customers who want lower upfront investment, while private buyers may prefer full ownership pricing. With production underway at Gujarat and exports already happening, the full price reveal marks the final step before large-scale deliveries begin in India.

