Maruti eVitara Reach Nexa Showrooms Ahead Of Launch

With changing times, many car manufacturers in India has made some advances in electric vehicle powertrains. India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, took calculated measures and has now revealed its maiden EV, which is the eVitara. Ahead of a formal launch, eVitara units have started to arrive at Nexa showrooms. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti eVitara Reach Nexa Showrooms

With the eVitara, Maruti Suzuki is poised to be latest car manufacturer venturing into electric vehicle segment. The company has developed an electric SUV called eVitara which is a global EV that is manufactured entirely in Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant in India. Soon, there will be a Toyota badge-engineered counterpart named Urban Cruiser EV.

Ahead of an official launch, Maruti Suzuki eVitara units have been reaching Nexa dealerships. Some Nexa dealerships may have commenced public display. This is an indication that a launch might be right around the corner. When launched, it will take on other FWD compact C-segment electric SUVs like Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Electric Creta and MG ZS EV among others.

In the video by Engine With EVs, we can see the exteriors, interiors and even the bonnet area of soon to launch Maruti Suzuki eVitara. On the outside, we can this particular unit in what looks like Nexa Blue colour, which is a popular option among Nexa buyers. There’s a Nexa badging on rear windscreen and like other Nexa vehicles, trim level badges are not seen anywhere.

Under the bonnet, we can see that Maruti Suzuki eVitara will not offer any frunk (front trunk), which is kinda expected with an EV. NEXTre 3-point Matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, thick body cladding, fog lamps, rear door handles on C Pillars, rear LED tail lights and shark fin antenna are some of the notable elements.

What to expect?

On the inside, Maruti Suzuki is offering a dual-tone theme comprising Brown and Black with soft touch elements. There’s a new two-spoke steering wheel along with a free-standing 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch instrument screen, premium leatherette upholstery, a fixed glass roof and more.

Where features are concerned, Maruti Suzuki offers ventilated front seats, 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS with autonomous features, 360-degree camera, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting and a floating centre console, among others.

Powertrain details for India are not known yet. Speculations suggest Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer eVitara only in FWD single motor variant and infographics on company’s preliminary brochure suggest the same. There will be 10 exterior colour options to choose from, including dual-tone colours.