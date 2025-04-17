Maruti eVitara Spied Next To WagonR – Launch Soon

Top variant of Maruti eVitara will be equipped with a 61-kWh battery pack, offering a range of around 500 km

After its global debut at the 2024 EICMA in November, Maruti Suzuki eVitara seems to be under the final set of road tests. It was recently spotted at Sector 54 Chowk in Gurgaon with full camouflage. Let’s glance some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming Maruti eVitara.

Maruti eVitara – Styling and features

For its first electric car, Maruti has chosen a rugged profile, in line with consumer preferences in the compact SUV segment. Some of the key highlights include sporty LED headlamps, a rugged bumper and a sculpted bonnet with distinctive grooves and creases. Side profile has thick cladding on the fenders, heavy door moulding and R18 aerodynamic alloys. Rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar. At the rear, tail lamps follow the same pattern as seen with the headlamps.

Inside, Maruti eVitara packs a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include dual-tone interiors and dashboard, vertically-oriented air vents, a floating centre console and ambient lighting with multi-colour illumination. Maruti eVitara will be available with a fixed glass sunroof. Other key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch multi-information display, a wireless charger and a premium sound system by Harman.

Users will have access to ventilated seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver seat and customizable seat options. Safety kit is pretty robust with 7-airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS and an electronic parking brake with brake hold function. Maruti eVitara has front and rear parking sensors and a 360° view camera. The SUV also has ADAS Level 2 features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and a high beam system.

Maruti eVitara – Performance, range

Base model will be equipped with a 49-kWh battery pack. It will be offered in 2WD format with a front-axle-mounted electric motor. Maruti will be using Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery packs sourced from BYD. These battery packs comprise 120 Lithium-ion based cells, optimized for reliability and high range.

Users can expect a high level of safety, as the battery packs have been tested under extreme conditions, with temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60° Celsius. Mid and top variants of Maruti e-Vitara will be utilizing a larger 61-kWh battery pack. Maruti is claiming a range of 500 km. 2WD variants will generate 172 bhp and 192.5 Nm of peak torque. Top speed is estimated to be around 150-160 km/h.

Top variant of eVitara will have the option of AWD, featuring the AllGrip-e system. AWD variants will generate 181 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Maruti eVitara will have drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport and an additional Snow Mode for snow and slippery surfaces.

eVitara launch date

Maruti eVitara is likely in the final phase of testing. Launch is expected to take place in May 2025. Maruti eVitara will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6. It could be launched in the price range of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Source