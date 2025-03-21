Maruti eVitara Testing Continues In Himachal Pradesh – Launch Soon

For the first time, Maruti Suzuki is coming up with a fully electric vehicle. Called eVitara, this electric SUV made its global debut at Auto Expo 2025. Maruti’s maiden electric SUV is set to launch soon, but testing of this vehicle continues in India. Recent spy shots emerge from Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh. Let’s take a closer look.

Maruti eVitara Testing Continues

After making its global premiere at Auto Expo 2025, Maruti Suzuki eVitara is poised to launch in the Indian market and key global markets like Europe, Japan and others. This vehicle will be solely manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s facility in Gujarat and will spawn a Toyota counterpart called Urban Cruiser EV.

Testing of this vehicle continues post its grand debut. Recent sightings of eVitara test mules were outside Rashtrapati Niwas / Presidential Retreat at Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh. This test mule still rocks full camouflage to conceal its identity. However, the vehicle has been revealed and it is hard to misassociate it with any other vehicle.

It bears smart styling with a bold fascia. We can see NEXTre 3 point Matrix LED DRLs, LED headlights in conventional position, closed-off upper grill, sporty bumper, blacked-out lower bumper with radar module for and LED fog lights. Overall design of eVitara is sharp and sculpted and looks European in its appeal.

We get 18-inch Aerodynamic alloy wheels, floating roof effect with blackened pillars, flared rear quarter panels and 3-point LED tail lights. Other notable features include shark fin antenna, rear door handles in C Pillars, stylish roof spoiler, sporty rear bumper with silver trim, tough body cladding, charging port on front left quarter panel and more.

Specs & Features

On the inside, we get a twin-deck floating console with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital cockpit. There’s a floating centre console, front ventilated seats, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, soft-touch dashboard elements, powered driver’s seat, a fixed glass roof and flexible boot with sliding and reclining rear seat bench, among others.

Safety is not overlooked on eVitara as it gets 7 airbags, 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS. Company’s internal crash testing promises excellent crash ratings too. Powering the Maruti eVitara, we have a 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options promising a range up to 500 km on a single charge.

Depending on single motor FWD and dual motor AWD configs, eVitara offers up to 181 bhp and 300 Nm of total system output. It has a ground clearance of 180 mm and measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase. Launch is likely to happen soon.

