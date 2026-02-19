Maruti eVitara vs Rivals Prices Compared – Windsor, Creta, BE 6, Curvv

Maruti Suzuki unveiled their first-ever electric vehicle, the eVitara, at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in New Delhi. After around a full year, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the India-spec version and is now finally launched in the country. Prices are categorised under BaaS (Battery as a Service) and without BaaS. Let’s check out how these prices fare against prices of its immediate rivals.

Maruti eVitara vs Rivals Prices Compared – BaaS Model

It was JSW MG Motor India that first introduced BaaS pricing model to the Indian automotive industry. BaaS prices became one of the driving factors that propelled Windsor EV sales and it is now India’s current best-selling electric vehicle. With this BaaS model, buyers only get battery as a loan and have to pay a set price per km as rental charges.

Maruti Suzuki has also implemented BaaS prices with its first-ever electric vehicle, the eVitara. Currently, only eVitara along with MG Windsor EV and MG ZS EV. Starting with the latest model, which is Maruti eVitara, it is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.51 lakh (Ex-sh) with BaaS model.

Buyers of 49 kWh battery variant have to pay a battery rental of Rs 3.99 / km and it is Rs 4.39 / km for the larger 61 kWh battery variant. Smaller battery pack promises 440 km range, while it is 543 km with larger battery variant. Without BaaS, eVitara has been priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 20.01 lakh (Ex-sh).

The best-seller is MG Windsor EV, which has been priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh) with BaaS model. Buyers have to pay Rs 3.9 / km to Rs 4.5 / km as battery rental. Without BaaS, prices range between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 18.5 lakh (Ex-sh). It has to be noted that Windsor has relatively smaller battery options of 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh.

ZS EV also offers BaaS pricing model with prices ranging between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (Ex-sh) with BaaS. There’s only one 50.3 kWh battery option and buyers have to pay Rs 4.5 / km as battery rental. Without BaaS, ZS EV has been priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 20.75 lakh (Ex-sh).

Without BaaS Prices

Rivals like Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and Vinfast VF 6 do not offer BaaS pricing models, hence commanding a higher up-front cost. However, owners get full battery ownership which some buyers actually prefer. Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 27.65 lakh (Ex-sh), offering biggest battery options with highest range and performance. Also, it is the only one with RWD configuration.

Creta Electric is the electric version of India’s best-selling SUV, the Creta. It is priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.7 lakh (Ex-sh). The 51.4 kWh battery pack promises up to 510 km of range on a single charge. Smaller 42 kWh battery promises 420 km of range.

Tata Curvv EV undercuts Creta Electric in pricing as it costs between Rs 17.49 lakh and 22.24 lakh (Ex-sh), promising up to 585 km of range from its 55 kWh variant. Lastly, we have Vinfast VF 6, which comes with distinctive styling and it is priced between Rs 17.29 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh (Ex-sh), promising 468 km range from its 59.6 kWh battery.