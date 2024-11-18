Maruti eVX Clear Spy Shots Leaked – Or Is It Production-Spec Toyota Urban Crossover?

While Toyota’s version of this vehicle is confirmed, Maruti eVX is highly to launch first and will be a global product

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is poised to take the wraps off its first-ever electric car. It will be the production version of eVX Concept and the production-spec model stays loyal to original design. The latest spy shots of eVX suggest that there is a slight possibility of it being a Toyota version. Let’s take a look.

Maruti eVX Clear Spy Shots

While Maruti Suzuki is a strong advocate in demanding tax benefits to strong hybrid vehicles, the company is also interested in pure EVs. The company is set to launch their first-ever pure EV soon and it will spawn a Toyota counterpart as well, as confirmed by the company recently.

Production of this electric SUV will commence in Q2 of calendar year 2025. The company has also confirmed that this electric SUV will come with 4WD capability, something that is not seen with the current crop of compact electric SUVs like MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

The recent spy shots are some of the clearest till date, credited to True Car Advice. Thus showing great details about this upcoming vehicle. This will be a global vehicle and will be sold in many export markets like Europe under Suzuki brand. Production will happen in Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant.

Overall silhouette looks like it is a giant S-Presso with a slight sloping roofline. While the recent test mule was fully camouflaged, it showed a few design elements. For starters, it gets production-spec lighting at the front and rear matching with previous spy shots seen both in India and abroad.

There are production-spec wheels too, but with an interesting twist. These wheels are 5-spoke unit with a slotted design where aerodynamic covers will fit on top. So, the same alloy wheel can be used for both Maruti and Toyota with just different aerodynamic covers, which is a smart touch.

What to expect?

Except for the fascia and tail lights, both Maruti’s and Toyota’s version of this EV might look identical. Similar to how Ertiga-Rumion, Baleno-Glanza, Grand Vitara-Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fronx-Urban Cruiser Taisor and Innova Hycross-Invicto have been executed. Like a typical badge-engineering exercise.

Battery size can go up to 60 kWh in size and quote a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It will have 4WD option as confirmed by the company recently. Floating centre console, premium interiors, ADAS, 360-degree camera are some of the notable attributes expected from this vehicle. Production will commence in Q2 of calendar year 2025 at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant.

Source