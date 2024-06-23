Maruti EVX Electric Spied Testing With 5-6 People Onboard – New Alloys

When launched, Maruti eVX electric spied will rival MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming offerings like Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV

Suzuki is among the last mainstream car manufacturers to foray into electric car realm. Their first-ever BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) is due to launch in 2025. Called eVX, it has been spied on multiple occasions. Latest spy shots show the car’s new alloy wheels design.

Maruti EVX Electric Spied With New Alloys

Electric car race has started in India and many OEMs are jumping into this bandwagon. In the mainstream segment, horses in the race include Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, Citroen eC3, Hyundai Kona and to some extent, BYD Atto 3.

However, the new wave of electric SUVs that are soon to join this race include Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX. There will be a Toyota counterpart of the Maruti Suzuki eVX based on the Urban Crossover Concept. Testing is in full swing and eVX will launch in the year 2025.

Recent spy shots of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX are from automotive enthusiast Chirag Rajput who spotted it in Gurugram, Haryana. These spy shots show interesting new details about the production-spec version of eVX ahead of launch. We’re talking about the e-SUV’s new 5-spoke alloy wheel design.

Apart from that, Chirag also mentioned that the car was loaded with people, presumably test engineers. According to him, there were at least five to six individuals seated in the car. Testing for Indian conditions, we assumed. Hey, don’t ask me.

Features and Attributes

Upcoming eVX is burdened with setting footprints across the globe. In that regard, it has to compete at the highest level against both established players and newbies. So, the premium quotient is pretty high on this vehicle. Suzuki is offering a floating centre console in eVX and we see a modern dashboard layout.

There should be extensive soft-touch materials all around and from previous spy shots, seats look like they belong in a premium vehicle. Steering wheel gets a flat-bottom effect and looks sophisticated enough.

On the outside, we get projector headlights, C-Pillar mounted rear door handles, radar and camera based ADAS, a 360-camera for blind-spot monitoring, a charging port on the front-left quarter panel and more. The battery is speculated to be around 45 kWh unit to 60 kWh unit and we can expect both single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD layouts.

Promised range might be around the 500 km mark on a single charge. Like its ICE portfolio, Suzuki is likely to strike price competitiveness. There is no launch timeline announced, but 2025 might be the year and eVX may globally debut in India.

