Maruti EVX Electric SUV Production Spec Render – Creta EV Rival

Maruti Suzuki EVX electric SUV was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo as a concept – Based on latest spy shots, production version is now rendered

Maruti EVX electric SUV concept is based on an entirely new design language. It is Suzuki’s first fully-electric vehicle. We have seen a few test mules with production-spec design. Now based on these spy shots, here is a render of how EVX could look like.

Maruti’s First Electric SUV

Speaking about the new design language, it looks sharp and edgy, which enhances the futuristic EV factor even further. At the front, there is a closed grill with Suzuki logo in the middle, below a thick chrome bar.

This chrome bar is a continuation of LED DRLs flanking it from both sides. These DRLs have NEXTre-style triple ice-cube DRL signature. LED headlights are in a small pos below DRLs. Lower bumper is black and extends upwards, reminding me of Tata’s ‘Humanity line’.

Circular fog lights and silver faux skid plates add character. Side profile reveals sporty, yet stylish proportions. Thick C-pillar seems to have taken too much inspiration from the Jeep Avenger. Test mules sported 10-spoke design alloy wheels in silver finish. Maruti EVX render has a swankier wheel design.

Other attributes are squared-off wheel arches and shark fin antenna. Thick side body cladding adds a lot of muscle and cuts visual bulk. The black roof lends a floating effect and complements silver roof rails.

Concept vehicles are usually very flamboyant when compared to final production-spec versions. They will often have creases and lines that manufacture in volumes won’t allow. The production spec EVX render has all the attributes of EVX concept but with a practical production guise seen with testing prototypes.

Powertrain, Range, Battery Specs

Regarding powertrains, Maruti Suzuki EVX concept was showcased with a 60 kWh battery pack, which is larger than the current crop of compact electric SUVs (MG ZS EV – 50 kWh, Mahindra XUV400 – 39.5 kWh). Maruti claimed a range of around 550 km from a single charge. Production spec EVX is expected to have a range of about 450 kms.

Global debut of the new Maruti EVX is expected in 2024, while India launch is scheduled for 2025. Apart from India, this new EV will also be launched in many other countries. India could also become the manufacturing hub of the Maruti EVX electric SUV and export it to other countries. Upon launch in India, Maruti EVX will take on the likes of upcoming Creta EV, Seltos EV, Tata Curvv, etc.

