Maruti eVX Electric SUV Spied In India With Production Ready Parts

India’s largest carmaker has started late in the EV race, but nothing to worry as the electric segment has huge unlocked potential

Instead of ICE to EV conversions, Maruti Suzuki has chosen to start its electrification journey with a born-electric platform. The first product will be eVX, slotted in the compact SUV segment. Latest test mule sightings reveal some new details.

Maruti eVX – Styling and features

A sporty X-shaped front fascia is among the striking features of Maruti eVX. Another distinctive feature is the dual LED DRLs that border the projector headlamps. The lighting elements at the rear follow a similar design approach. Curvy body panelling all across helps achieve an elegant profile. With its aerodynamic design, Maruti eVX will be able to enhance its range.

Side profile has polygonal wheel arches and ORVMs with integrated turn signals. The front doors have conventional handles, whereas the rear handles are mounted on the C-pillar. eVX is expected to have blacked-out pillars for a sporty look and feel. An attractive design for the alloy wheels is likely. At the rear, eVX has a roof mounted spoiler, washer and wiper and a prominent bumper. Outline of the tailgate indicates that Maruti eVX will have ample boot space.

Maruti eVX – Interiors, safety kit

Inside, Maruti eVX will have a comprehensive range of features. Built on a born-electric platform, eVX could be equipped with multiple best-in-class and segment-first features. Test mules have revealed the presence of a large touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a spread-out centre console. The seats appear premium and seem to have leatherette material. Soft-touch materials have been used all across the cabin.

eVX will meet common consumer demands such as wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, premium sound system, automatic climate control and rear AC vents. Safety kit will include features such as front and rear parking sensors, 360° surround view monitor, blind spot monitoring and tyre pressure monitoring system. Maruti eVX is expected to get radar and camera based ADAS features.

Maruti eVX – Performance, range

Estimates indicate that Maruti eVX could be equipped with a 60-kWh battery pack. It could deliver a range of around 500 km. To target a broader segment of users, eVX will be available in both single-motor FWD as well as dual-motor AWD formats.

One of the rivals is MG ZS EV, equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack. Range is 461 km. Upcoming Creta EV could be equipped with a 45-50 kWh battery pack, offering a range of around 450 km. eVX will also take on the upcoming Tata Curvv EV. Top-spec Curvv EV variants will be using a 55-kWh battery pack. Range of around 550 km is possible.

Maruti eVX is expected to debut in 2025. One can expect a competitive price point, provided that Maruti wants to achieve high sales volumes. It will be interesting to see if folks place their trust in Maruti’s first ever fully electric vehicle.