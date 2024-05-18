Maruti EVX Electric SUV Spied Next To Brezza, Seltos, HyRyder, XL6

Maruti Suzuki’s Electric SUV eVX Spotted Testing on Public Roads – Launch in 2025

In an exciting development for electric vehicle enthusiasts, the Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV eVX has been spotted undergoing road tests. The latest spy shots reveal the vehicle’s imposing road presence as it shares the streets with popular models like the Kia Seltos, Maruti XL6, Maruti Brezza, and Toyota HyRyder. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Sandeep from Rushlane Spylane.

Maruti EVX Electric SUV Spied

The Maruti Suzuki eVX, which stands for Emotional Versatile Cruiser, is an electric vehicle designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation. The SUV is built on a ground-up all-electric platform, which will serve as the foundation for future electric vehicles from Maruti Suzuki. The company has committed a substantial investment of Rs 100 billion for the production of these electric vehicles and their batteries, signaling a significant shift towards sustainable mobility.

The eVX is characterized by its muscular stance and dimensions, measuring 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. The design includes a long wheelbase with short overhangs, providing a spacious and comfortable cabin. It is likely to deliver an impressive driving range of 400-500 kilometers on a single charge.

The spy shots, although heavily camouflaged, hint at the SUV’s robust design elements. The eVX features a horizontal hood, high seating stance, large alloy wheels, and elevated ground clearance. Signature LED lighting at the front and rear, a closed-off grille, projector headlamps, sloping DRLs, and prominent wheel arches are expected to enhance its visual appeal and aerodynamic efficiency.

It also has a decent road presence, as can be seen in the spy shots. Inside, the eVX promises class-leading comforts and conveniences, along with state-of-the-art connectivity features, catering to the modern driver’s needs. Detailed spy shots of the interiors of EVX were discussed in the previous post.

Launch and Rivals

Upon its launch, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will compete directly with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, both planned for launch in 2025. The eVX is expected to be priced in the Rs 20 lakh range, making it a competitive option in the growing electric SUV market.

Maruti Suzuki eVX, with its promising specifications and cutting-edge features, is poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle market in India. Maruti Suzuki aims for a comprehensive testing phase to ensure the eVX meets market-specific requirements and performs well under various Indian weather conditions. The vehicle’s production will take place at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards electrification.