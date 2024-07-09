Maruti eVX Prod-Spec Headlights, Tail Lights Spotted For The First Time

When launched, Maruti Suzuki eVX will rival MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400 along with upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV and others

Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, the eVX, is set to launch sometime in 2025 and the testing is going on in full swing. The engineering samples of eVX have been spotted on multiple occasions. Up until now, these mules donned make-shift temporary headlights and tail lights, while production-spec lighting has just been finalised, revealed by recent spy shots.

Maruti Suzuki eVX Production-Spec Lighting

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, used to be known for small, light affordable hatchbacks. The narrative has changed in the recent past with vehicles marketed under ‘Utility’ tag having gained centre stage. Suzuki is developing its maiden EV and it takes the shape of an SUV too.

Called eVX, it has been testing both in India and globally for the past year. These test mules showed a lot about the Maruti Suzuki eVX and painted quite a picture in our minds. It adheres to the Suzuki eVX concept showcased in January 2023. Launch is likely to happen in 2025 and India will be a market as well as a production and hub.

However, the test mules spotted here in India and abroad didn’t have final production-spec lighting elements. In this sense, they used temporary makeshift projector headlights with exposed halogen tail lights. The new test mules spotted in Southern Europe show production-spec headlights and tail lights.

These headlights have LEDs in them, unlike the old temporary headlights seen in previous test mules. Main LED headlights are housed in a projector and the LED DRL signature seems to float above and below this projector. This LED DRL signature seems to be complementing the overall fascia that also has an X-shape design.

Tail lights are finalised too and are LEDs. Overall signature is similar to what we saw in Suzuki eVX concept. Top LED in tail lights is likely to connect with the other one with an LED light bar. This particular test mule, however, didn’t possess the new production-spec alloy wheel design we saw with latest spy shots in India.

What else do we know so far?

Apart from new lighting elements, recent test mules don’t reveal anything new. Something interesting. Say, a rear electric motor. Sadly, that’s not the case. However, speculations suggest there may be a dual-motor AWD variant with eVX along with a single-motor FWD layout option.

Both are likely to draw power from a 60 kWh battery, promising around 500 km of range on a single charge. Interiors are fairly premium, befitting of a global car. A floating centre console, large infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, charging port on front-left quarter panel are some of the notable attributes.

