Maruti eVX Spotted Next To S-Cross – Launch In 2025

Even when draped in heavy camouflage, it is evident that Maruti eVX has a robust, sporty profile

Unveiled earlier this year in January at 2023 Auto Expo, eVX will be Maruti’s first fully electric model. It has been developed in collaboration with Toyota. The latter will also introduce its own version based on the same platform in 2025. Maruti eVX will compete with the likes of MG ZS EV and upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Creta EV and Seltos EV.

Maruti eVX spotted at a recharge station

This is the first time Maruti eVX has been spotted while getting charged in India. Built from the ground up, the electric SUV will have to undergo rigorous testing for several months. Although the test mule is heavily camouflaged in all-black, one can clearly see the design of the electric SUV.

Maruti eVX has a dominating street presence, made possible with the chunky, upright front fascia, large alloy wheels, sloping roofline and rugged rear profile. The SUV will be getting L-shaped headlamps, closed-off front grille, shark fin antenna and wraparound tail lamps. Full-width LED elements could be there at the front and rear.

In line with consumer preferences, Maruti eVX will have a minimalistic design theme for the interiors. Instead of physical buttons, eVX will have capacitive touch controls. Users can access these on the touchscreen, dashboard and the steering wheel.

eVX will have a large panoramic touchscreen that comprises the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include a trendy dashboard design, vertically positioned AC vents, two-spoke steering wheel and prominent centre console. Enhancing the drive experience further will be customizable mood lights.

Maruti eVX performance

Being its first electric offering, Maruti is likely to be aiming for best-in-class performance. eVX is underpinned by a tweaked version of Toyota’s 40PL electric skateboard architecture. It is internally referred to as 27PL. In its concept form, eVX was equipped with a 60-kWh battery pack. Range was stated at 550 km. The production version could come with a smaller capacity 48 kWh battery pack. Real-world range could be around 400 km.

Maruti eVX will be getting premium features such as rotary drive mode selector and 360° surround view camera. There will be at least 6-airbags. ADAS is also likely to be part of the safety kit.

Maruti eVX price

Maruti is looking to achieve a high level of localization for eVX electric SUV. It includes the motor and the battery pack. eVX will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Gujarat. Maruti is known to offer its cars at affordable rates and the same approach will apply to its electric vehicles. eVX could be launched in the price range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. With eVX, Maruti will also be targeting export markets. One of the destinations will be Europe, where electrification is happening at a rapid pace. Various other overseas markets will be covered in a phased manner.

