Maruti Fronx ADAS Variant Spied In India – Launch Soon?

Akshay Kulkarni
Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue are currently the only sub 4m offerings to offer ADAS and Maruti Suzuki Fronx ADAS variant might be the third

Fronx is among the most popular sub 4m offerings in India. This coupe crossover has been based on Baleno and has garnered excellent sales in India. It even spawns a Toyota counterpart called Taisor. Recent developments show an ADAS variant of Fronx under testing. Does this ring launch bells? Or is it just an export-spec model testing in India?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx ADAS

Thanks to automotive enthusiast Kartikey Bansal, we now have a clear spy shot of a Maruti Suzuki Fronx ADAS variant on testing in India. This vehicle donned red temporary registration plates from Haryana State like most Maruti Suzuki test mules and engineering samples. There was some camouflage on this unit too.

Papped from the front, this spy shot shows Fronx ADAS variant up close, revealing its radar-based ADAS sensor system. This V-shaped quadrilateral module will continually monitor the road ahead and detect obstacles including cars, motorcycles, humans, cyclists, and other objects and acts in conjunction with a camera. Upcoming eVX also gets ADAS too.

In India, Maruti Suzuki doesn’t offer ADAS with any of its vehicles, including the ones sourced and rebadged from Toyota. This includes the flagship Invicto. Seeing Maruti’s ADAS tech being tested on a smaller and more affordable vehicle, lends a positive light on Maruti Suzuki brand and its recent advances in vehicular safety.

Conversely speaking, this Maruti Suzuki Fronx ADAS variant spied testing in India can disappointingly be just an export-spec model and not India-spec. We say this because Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of Fronx to Japan, where safety features like AEB are mandatory. Looking at Japan-spec Fronx, the test mule spotted in India looks identical.

Will it ever launch in India?

Currently, the most noteworthy safety attribute that Maruti Suzuki offers with its portfolio, is 6 airbags. Until proven otherwise, the company has had a negative reputation of selling cars with the low safety rating. We can look at Fronx ADAS as a major stride from the brand in upping its vehicular safety game in India.

Other than the ADAS module, recently spied Fronx test mule also gets front parking sensors, something not offered in India. Powertrains on Fronx in India include a 1.2L 4-cyl NA Petrol and a 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol unit. There are speculations in place suggesting Fronx facelift will get a 1.2L strong hybrid engine too. Launch of Fronx ADAS in India is still not confirmed.

