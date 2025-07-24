Maruti Fronx Becomes Fastest SUV to Reach 1 Lakh Exports from India

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a major export milestone with its Fronx SUV. In just 25 months since its launch, the company has exported over 1 lakh units of the Fronx, making it the fastest Indian SUV to reach this figure. Manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, the Fronx has found buyers in more than 80 countries across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and notably Japan — where it has seen strong demand.

Made-in-India Fronx Now Sold in Over 80 Countries

The Fronx was launched in India in April 2023 and its exports began later that year. In FY 2024-25 alone, over 69,000 units of the Fronx were shipped overseas, making it India’s most exported passenger vehicle during that period.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles for global markets exemplifies the true essence of ‘Make in India’ initiative. Our renewed focus on international markets has been instrumental in Maruti Suzuki’s continued leadership in passenger vehicle exports. Fronx is delighting customers all over the world. Besides clocking the fastest 1 lakh exports, Fronx was also India’s number 1 exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024-25.”

Maruti Suzuki has remained India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter for four consecutive financial years. In Q1 of FY 2025-26 alone, the company exported more than 96,000 vehicles, capturing an all-time high 47% share of India’s total PV exports. Maruti Suzuki now exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries, with South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia being among the top export destinations.

Fronx, Jimny, Swift and Baleno Drive Export Growth for Maruti

In FY 2024-25, the company recorded its highest-ever annual export volume of over 3.3 lakh units — a 17.5% increase over the previous fiscal. The Fronx, along with the Jimny, Baleno, Swift, and Dzire, contributed significantly to this growth. The Fronx’s rapid export success underscores Maruti Suzuki’s growing global footprint and its focus on strengthening India’s position as a major export hub for passenger vehicles.