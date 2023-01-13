Maruti Fronx Crash Tested – Safety Complies With International Standard

With its SUV portfolio expanded to include Fronx and Jimny, Maruti Suzuki is looking to achieve pole position in this space by 2023-24

Pre-bookings are currently open for Maruti Fronx sub-4-meter crossover SUV that was unveiled on the second day of Auto Expo 2023. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. While it has the good looks needed to succeed in the highly competitive sub-4-meter SUV space, Maruti Fronx also packs in a comprehensive range of hi-tech features. Safety has undergone a major upgrade as well, making Fronx compliant with international safety norms.

Apart from Brezza (4-star NCAP rating) and Ertiga (3-star), most other Maruti cars have scored lower ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. Maruti Fronx NCAP tests may take some time, but going by its comprehensive range of safety features, the crossover SUV could get high rankings across both adult and child safety.

Maruti Fronx safety features

In fact, Maruti has revealed on their official website that the Fronx has been successfully crash tested for Full Frontal Impact, Frontal Offset Impact and Side Impact and the SUV safety is in compliance with international safety norms. Maruti Fronx NCAP safety rating is not available. Maruti claims Fronx safety is in compliance with international standard.

Fronx utilizes Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT), which is designed for effective absorption and dispersion of crash energy. The TECT platform utilizes high-strength steel across major parts to ensure optimal safety of passengers. Being lightweight, high-strength steel does not result in increased fuel consumption.

Safety has been enhanced with front, side and curtain airbags. Fronx has been tested for full frontal impact compliance, frontal offset impact compliance and side impact compliance. It meets all the necessary checks, as necessitated by international safety norms. Child safety has been ensured with the use of standardized ISOFIX child seat anchorages. In addition to protecting passengers, Fronx also has pedestrian protection compliance.

Other safety features available with Maruti Fronx include head-up display, 360° surround view camera, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, rear view camera, reverse parking sensors with infographic display, all 3-point ELR seat belts, anti-theft security system and inside day/night rear view mirror. Safety and security features available via Suzuki Connect platform include emergency alerts, breakdown notification, stolen vehicle notification and tracking, immobilizer, geofence, safe time alert and remote operations.

Maruti Fronx performance, features

Two powertrain options are available for Fronx, a 1.2 litre dual-jet dual VVT motor and a 1.0-litre turbo boosterjet. The former churns out 90 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. The turbo unit makes 100 PS / 148 Nm and has transmission options of 5MT and 6AT.

Talking about features, Delta, Delta+ and Zeta variants get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro. Top-spec Alpha variant gets a larger 9-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+ along with ARKAMYS (Surround Sense) premium sound system. Mid and top-spec variants have support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other key highlights of Maruti Fronx include voice assistant, OTA updates, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, multi-information TFT display, gear shift indicator, wireless charger, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and leather wrapped steering wheel.