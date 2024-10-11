Maruti Fronx Fastest To Reach 2 Lakh Sales Milestone – New Record

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves Fastest 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in Passenger Vehicle Segment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has achieved yet another significant milestone as the Fronx has crossed the 2-lakh sales mark in just 17.3 months since its launch. Introduced in April 2023, the Fronx has rapidly gained popularity for its dynamic design, modern features, and multiple powertrain options, setting a new benchmark in the sub 4m SUV segment.

Maruti Fronx Fastest to 2 Lakh Sales

This achievement follows the SUV’s earlier success of becoming the fastest new model to hit 1 lakh sales in January 2024, just 10 months after its debut. The second 1 lakh sales were achieved even quicker, in just 7.3 months, reinforcing the Fronx appeal among Indian buyers.

Fronx has seen remarkable demand across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru emerging as the top five markets. Fronx SUV’s Turbo variant has particularly caught the attention of customers seeking a more thrilling driving experience, thanks to its powerful 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine.

Features and Design

Maruti Fronx stands out with its bold exterior styling, sharp character lines, and a premium, feature-packed interior. Its advanced technology offerings include a 22.86cm (9-inch) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Head-Up Display, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and Suzuki Connect, making it a top choice for tech-savvy customers.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The remarkable success of the FRONX reflects Maruti Suzuki’s understanding of evolving customer expectations and our efforts to deliver products that exceed them. With a notable 16% YoY growth in FY25, this compact SUV has captured the attention of first-time buyers while becoming the preferred choice for those upgrading within the segment.

The FRONX has struck a strong chord with today’s discernible SUV buyers looking for a thrilling turbo experience, futuristic design with a tech-loaded cabin and multiple powertrain choices. The option of a turbocharged engine with paddle shifters appeals to those looking for a more spirited and dynamic driving experience. We are confident of building on this success as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional value to our customers.”

Powertrain Options and Pricing

Maruti Suzuki offers the Fronx with both petrol and CNG options, paired with manual, AMT, and automatic transmissions. It is available at an ex-showroom price ranging from Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh.

Maruti Fronx comes with two petrol engine choices: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-liter engine delivers 89 bhp and a fuel efficiency of 21.79 kmpl, while the 1.0-liter turbo engine offers 99 bhp and a fuel efficiency of 21.5 kmpl, catering to a wide range of driving preferences.

With this latest milestone, the Fronx continues to solidify its position as a game-changer in the sub 4m SUV segment, combining stylish design, advanced features, and versatile powertrain options to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.