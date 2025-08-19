Maruti Fronx Records 5 Lakh Production Milestone in 28 Months

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced that its sub 4m SUV, Fronx, has achieved a significant production milestone of 5 lakh units within just 28 months of its launch.

Since its debut at Auto Expo 2023, Fronx has quickly become one of the most popular sub 4m SUVs in the country, appreciated for its design, performance, and feature-rich package. It also emerged as the highest exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024-25 and ranked among the top 10 best-selling cars in the domestic market during the same period.

Commenting on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for choosing Fronx as their vehicle of choice and making it one of the most sold Compact SUVs in India. This milestone reflects India’s manufacturing excellence and customer acceptance for vehicles with futuristic design. With its bold styling, best-in-class fuel efficiency, and advanced technology features, Fronx quickly gained popularity in domestic as well as international markets. As we move forward, we remain committed to deliver exciting and value-packed products that exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Highlights of Fronx Journey:

– Achieved fastest 1 lakh sales milestone in just 10 months from launch.

– Reached 2 lakh and 3 lakh sales milestones in record time.

– Registered its highest monthly sales in February 2025 with over 21,400 units.

– One in every five Fronx units manufactured is exported.

The SUV also earned the distinction of being the first Made in India Maruti Suzuki SUV to be exported to Japan. It has since built a strong presence in global markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fronx is known for its bold styling and tech-loaded cabin. It comes with advanced features such as Head-Up Display, 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, and a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Powertrain options include a responsive turbocharged engine, offering both performance and fuel efficiency.

With its success in both domestic and export markets, Fronx continues to strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s SUV portfolio and underscores the company’s growing focus on stylish, feature-rich, and globally competitive vehicles.