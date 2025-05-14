Maruti Fronx Scores 4 Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Test – Strong Ratings For Safety

In a major boost to its global credentials, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has secured a commendable 4-star rating in the latest Japan NCAP (JNCAP) crash tests for 2024. The results were released today by Japan’s NASVA (National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victim’s Aid), confirming the compact crossover’s solid safety performance in both active and passive safety categories.

Fronx JNCAP Safety Scores – 84% Overall

This is the 2nd Indian car Japan NCAP has crash tested in 1 month. Last month they had tested the Honda Elevate, which scored a 5 star rating. The Fronx achieved an overall score of 84%, earning it a 4-star safety rating under the updated 2024 test protocols. It scored particularly well in the Advanced Automatic Emergency Call System (AECS) category, with a full 8/8 points, earning a 100% score.

– Preventive Safety (A Rank): 92%

– Crash Safety (B Rank): 76%

– AECS: 100%

JNCAP introduced updated protocols in 2024 that included assessments for intersection collision avoidance, new offset frontal impact, and enhanced pedestrian safety testing. The Fronx adapted well to these, especially in pedestrian leg protection and side impact protection. However, it showed room for improvement in headlight functionality and night-time pedestrian detection, areas where some competitors outscored it.

Key Test Highlights

– AEBS (Autonomous Emergency Braking System)

– Daytime pedestrians: 100%

– Nighttime pedestrians: 100%

– Cyclists: 100%

– Intersection scenarios: 58%

– Frontal Full Wrap Crash: 79%

– Offset Frontal Crash: 79%

– Side Impact: 95%

– Rear Whiplash (Neck Protection): 82%

– Pedestrian Leg Protection: 100%

– Pedestrian Head Protection: 59%

While not achieving a perfect five-star rating, the Fronx’s performance still places it among the top-performing compact crossovers tested by JNCAP this year. Its preventive safety systems and strong structural performance provide buyers with confidence, especially in markets like Japan where safety standards are stringent.

India Impact

The Fronx is one of Maruti Suzuki’s top-selling models, especially popular in India’s sub-compact SUV segment. This new crash test rating from Japan not only validates its design and build quality but could also strengthen its appeal in export markets and reinforce customer trust in its safety.

This JNCAP result adds to the growing list of global safety assessments that underscore Maruti Suzuki’s focus on improving vehicle safety and keeping pace with evolving international standards.