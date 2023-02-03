Maruti Fronx SUV Starts Arriving At Nexa Dealer Showroom

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in a choice of 2 engine options – a 1.2 liter DualJet VVT petrol engine and 1.0 liter turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the much awaited Jimny 5 door SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo. Along with this, they also unveiled the Fronx sub 4m SUV. Both these models are opened for bookings via the company’s exclusive NEXA dealerships.

The Baleno based Fronx SUV is slated to launch in India in April this year when prices will be announced. Ahead of launch, first units of the new Maruti Fronx have started to arrive at Nexa dealer showrooms for display purpose. Fronx test drives are expected to start soon. Hat tip to Najeeb Ahmed for sharing the update.

Maruti Fronx At Nexa Showroom

The first batch of display units are now on their way to dealer showrooms across India. Om Car Accessories got a chance to attend the unveiling of one of the first Maruti Fronx in India at a dealer showroom. Before this, Fronx was only seen at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered with two engine choices depending on variant. These will include a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo petrol Boosterjet engine that makes 100 hp power and 147.6 Nm torque. It will also draw power via a 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is capable of 90 hp power and 113 Nm torque.

The turbo petrol engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is mated to a 5 speed MT or AMT. This 1.2 liter NA engine will power the base trims of Sigma, Delta and Delta+ while the new 1.0 liter turbo will power the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants. Upon launch, Fronx will take on the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in the sub 4 meter SUV space.

Fronx Variants, Features

Maruti Fronx is to be offered in 5 variants of Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The base Fronx Sigma trim will receive halogen projector headlamps, keyless entry, reverse parking sensors and rear defogger while it will ride on steel wheels with wheel covers. Its interiors will see dual tone colour scheme, fabric seat upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate controls and powered windows. It will also receive 60:40 split seats, steering with tilt adjustment and safety via dual airbags, hill hold assist and reverse parking sensors.

Maruti Fronx Delta variant will receive chrome accents on its front grille, turn indicators on wing mirrors and electrically adjustable wing mirrors. A rear parcel tray, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system along with USB and Bluetooth will also be a part of its features. It will also receive over-the-air updates and a 4 speaker sound system and steering mounted controls. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ rides on 16 inch alloy wheels. It gets automatic LED headlamps and DRLs.

Top 2 variants of new Fronx are Zeta and Alpha. The Zeta gets rear washer and wiper, LED light bar on tailgate, chrome inner door handles, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, height Adjustable driver seat, wireless charging, a 6-speaker sound system and coloured MID instrument cluster. Features also include front central armrests, rear AC vents and front footwell illumination along with rear AC vents and Suzuki connected car features. Safety is via side and curtain airbags and rear view camera. The top of the line Alpha trim rides on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. It gets a leather wrapped steering wheel, head up display unit and 360 degree camera.