Maruti Fronx TVC Shows How Every Other SUV On Road – Is A Box

With a coupe roofline, Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes off as a more stylish version of Baleno premium hatchback

The Baleno-based Crossover that was codenamed YTB, is christened as Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Global debut took place last week at the 2023 Auto Expo. Apart from Fronx, Maruti also unveiled the Jimny 5 door SUV at the show. Booking for both SUVs are now open.

In the coming months, Maruti’s SUV portfolio will get stronger than ever before as they will have Brezza, Fronx, Jimny and Grand Vitara on sale. Upon launch, Fronx will become the only turbocharged engine powered Maruti car on sale. To promote the Fronx ahead of launch, Maruti has now launched its official TVC.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx TVC

Fronx design is radical where Indian mainstream cars are concerned. Maruti Suzuki calls Fronx “Shape Of New” and really is an attractive offering. Globally, coupe versions of regular vehicles often split opinions and make people scoff at them. For example, BMW X6 is a notoriously hated version of X5 which gets a lot of love. With coupe designs, manufacturers tend to charge a hefty price while reducing rear headspace and boot space.

With Fronx, Maruti has tried to break stereotypes and offer India’s first mainstream coupe vehicle. At first glance, Fronx looks like the global S-Cross as both are derivatives of “Crafted Futurism” design language specific to NEXA cars. We have crystal effect headlights and above it, crystal effect DRLs. Taillights connect in the middle via a thin light bar.

In the TVC video of Fronx, Maruti has focused on higlighting the design aspect of Fronx, along with performance on and off the road. TVC shows how Fronx design stands out on the road, where every other SUV is just looking like a box.

Front grille is large and houses the front camera as well. Side is where coupe magic is evident and is the best angle to look at the new Fronx. We say this because the 195-section tyres shod on 16” alloys look comically small on an otherwise handsome design.

Features & Specs

Since Maruti Suzuki Fronx is basically a stylised Baleno, all the goodness found on the inside are retained. Fronx gets up to 6 airbags, HUD, 9” Smart Play Pro+ system, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 40+ connected features, sound system tuned by Arkamys, climate control and more. Even though India doesn’t need one, many will surely miss a sunroof.

Along with a 1.2L K12 4-cylinder petrol engine with 89 PS and 113 Nm, Maruti is also offering 1.0L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine with 100 PS and 147.6 Nm of torque. With a crossover design, Fronx has no apparent rival. But in the similar price segment, it will have the likes of Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, etc to contend with. Bookings have already commenced. One can expect Fronx prices to have around Rs. 75,000 increment over its Baleno variant counterpart.