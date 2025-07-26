Maruti Fronx Updated With 6 Airbags As Standard – Prices Hiked

Maruti Suzuki is on a mission to redefine the safety proposition of their extensive lineup. The company is upping the safety quotient for customers by offering 6 airbags as standard across the portfolio. The effort is ongoing and is being implemented in a phasewise manner. The latest vehicle to get this 6 airbag treatment is Fronx. Let’s take a closer look.

Fronx Updated With 6 Airbags

With the launch of Fronx, Maruti Suzuki captivated Indian SUV buyers with its sleek coupe-style sloping rear roofline. Not just that, Fronx is a fairly handsome vehicle and the prettiest Maruti Suzuki, as per many. Now, the appeal of Fronx has been increased further as Maruti Suzuki has just updated it with 6 airbags as standard.

Before this update, Fronx used to come with 2 airbags as standard across its variant lineup. Both these airbags catered to front occupants only, being most effective for frontal impacts. Now, updated Fronx gets side and curtain airbags, taking the total count to 6, making it a much safer vehicle during a wide range of crashes including side impacts.

Fronx is the latest vehicle in Maruti Suzuki’s onslaught to update its entire portfolio with 6 airbags as standard fitment. The company is confident that 100% of its portfolio will be fitted with 6 airbags as standard by the end of this year. Update to Fronx is followed by the update to XL6, which happened recently.

Now that Fronx is updated with 6 airbags as standard, one can hope for a similar treatment with its Toyota counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Production of Taisor is handled by Maruti Suzuki and is a badge-engineered version of Fronx.

Price Hike

With this update, Maruti Suzuki has also implemented a price hike on Fronx, effective immediately. The price hike is relatively considerate as it peaks at 0.5% of pre-update Ex-sh prices of Fronx. The increased price will counter the rise in input costs incurred by Maruti Suzuki to implement 6 airbags as opposed to 2 airbags.

Fronx is proving to be a global sensation too, as there is a massive demand for this coupe-style crossover SUV. In effect, Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes the fastest vehicle to reach 1 lakh exports mark. For export markets, Fronx is equipped with more features like ADAS and is powered by the larger 1.5L petrol engine.