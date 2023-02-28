Maruti Fronx Testing Continues – Spied In White Colour For 1st Time

The new Fronx will be drawing power via either a 1.0 liter 100 hp turbo petrol engine or a 1.2 liter 90 hp Dual Jet petrol

Maruti Suzuki India Limited had showcased two upcoming models at the 2023 Auto Expo held early last month. One was the Jimny 5-door and the other was a Fronx, a crossover SUV. Both these SUVs will go on sale in the coming months via the company’s premium Nexa outlets. Bookings are open across India. Initial response has been good.

Powering the Fronx is a 1.0 liter BoosterJet, turbo charged petrol unit with mild hybrid technology that offers 100 hp power and 148 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission. It will also get a 1.2 liter DualJet petrol engine that also powers the Baleno making 90 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT unit.

Maruti Fronx Testing Continues

Maruti Suzuki continues to test the Jimny and Fronx, ahead of their launch. Both these SUVs get spotted around the company plant in Haryana. Latest spy shot to get captured is that of the Maruti Fronx. This is the first time it has been spotted in white colour option.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered in 9 colour options. These will include three dual-tone and five monotone colours of Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof, Earthen Brown, Arctic White, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey and Splendid Silver.

Complying with international standards in terms of safety, the Fronx will have a total of 6 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors and ABS and EBD. Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be positioned below the Brezza and above the Baleno in the company lineup. It is expected to be priced from Rs 7 lakh onwards and will compete with the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Tata Punch in its segment.

Maruti Fronx Variants and Features

Fronx will be presented in five trims of Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The base Sigma variant exteriors will see halogen projector headlamps, reverse parking sensors, keyless entry and rear defogger and will ride on steel wheels. It will also get skid plates, shark fin antenna and a roof spoiler. The interiors will be done up in a dual tone colour scheme of black and beige while features will include power windows, keyless entry, automatic climate controls and seats in a 60:40 split set up.

Fronx Delta trim will see chrome accents across its front grille, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators and infotainment via a 7 inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth. OTA updates and a 4 speaker sound system will also be seen on the Fronx Delta trim.

Fronx Delta+ will get LED headlamps and LED DRLs along with all other features seen on the Delta trim. The Fronx Zeta will sport a light bar on its tail gate, rear wiper and washer, front central arm rest and an illuminated footwell. It will also get an height adjustable driver seat, wireless charging and a telescopic steering wheel with tilt function. The Alpha trim will see a leather wrapped steering wheel, head up display unit, automatic IRVMs and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It will also get a 360 degree camera and cruise control.