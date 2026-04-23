Maruti FY26 Production Hits Record 23.4 Lakh Units – Dzire, Fronx Lead Volumes

Maruti Suzuki has recorded its highest-ever annual production in India, manufacturing over 23.4 lakh passenger vehicles in FY 2025-26. With this milestone, the company becomes the only OEM in India to achieve such scale in a single financial year, further strengthening its dominance in the domestic automotive industry. This achievement is also significant at a global level, as Maruti Suzuki emerged as the top-producing facility within Suzuki Motor Corporation’s worldwide operations.

Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Production

Driving this record performance were five key models – Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno – each crossing the 2 lakh units production mark during the financial year. These models continue to form the backbone of Maruti’s portfolio, catering to a wide range of customer segments. From compact sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs and MPVs, the strong demand across categories highlights Maruti Suzuki’s ability to maintain volume leadership across segments.

Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said that the achievement reflects the strength of the company’s ecosystem, built over decades with support from employees, suppliers and dealer partners. He also highlighted that supportive policy measures and improving market conditions played a role in driving demand, enabling the company to operate at such high production levels.

Expansion Plans To Touch 40 Lakh Capacity

Maruti Suzuki is now aiming to significantly scale up its manufacturing capacity. The company has outlined plans to reach around 40 lakh units annual production capacity in the coming years. Currently, Maruti operates four manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda (Haryana), along with Hansalpur (Gujarat), with a combined installed capacity of around 24 lakh units per year.

As part of its future expansion, Maruti has also identified land for a new plant at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat. Once fully operational, this facility is expected to add 10 lakh units of annual capacity, playing a key role in the company’s growth strategy.

Strong Portfolio And Export Push

Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants, catering to both domestic and export markets. With increasing focus on making India a global manufacturing hub, exports are expected to play an even bigger role going forward. With record production, strong demand for its key models and aggressive expansion plans, Maruti Suzuki continues to reinforce its position as India’s largest carmaker while preparing for the next phase of growth.