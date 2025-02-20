Maruti G Vitara Bigger Version Spied Again – New Details

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is betting big on SUVs and is expanding its portfolio to include a 7-seater version of Grand Vitara. The recent spy shots reveal design details of its front, rear and sides, giving us a better understanding of what to expect from this vehicle. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Grand Vitara 7S

In the latest spy shots, we can see the front and rear design along with side silhouette of upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater variant. We can see a major departure from the design language that Maruti Suzuki is currently using on Grand Vitara 5-seater. This is quite a unique approach as it adds to manufacturing costs.

At the front, we now get a new fascia. There are three air intakes on Grand Vitara 7S, but the bottom-most grill is largest, which used to be centre one on Grand Vitara 5S. LED DRLs are still at the top and seem to follow NexTRE triple ice cube approach. Headlight is a single-pod projector unit and we can see some air channels as well.

Overall fascia is now much busier than it used to be with 5S version. At the sides, we can see the longer body, while wheelbase looks similar to current model at 2,600 mm. There is a new design for alloy wheels whereas doors and overall side silhouette looks almost identical to current Grand Vitara 5S model.

As seen in these new spy shots, Grand Vitara 7S gets a panoramic sunroof and a shark fin antenna along with roof rails that are not functional. Tail lights are fully connected in 7S version, while it was split by the Suzuki logo in the middle in 5S model. These tail lights taper downwards at either ends, which is an interesting design approach.

What to expect?

Considering how many changes there are on the outside, one can expect interiors to feature a new design from Maruti Suzuki. We can expect a larger infotainment screen with premium audio system and 7-seat layout with a third row, when compared to current Grand Vitara 5S. We hope there’s a better safety proposition with the upcoming model with 6 airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS and more.

Powertrains-wise, Maruti Grand Vitara 7S is likely to continue with the same engine options as it 5-seater counterpart. This means an option between the 1.5L 4-cyl NA Petrol engine in 2WD and 4WD layouts or a 1.5L 3-cylinder Petrol Hybrid engine in 2WD layout.

Grand Vitara was launched in 2022 and come September 2025, it will be three years old. While in Maruti Suzuki’s product strategy, three years doesn’t seem to be a long time and the company is known to stretch the lifespan of a design. So, the model being tested, is more likely to be a 7-seater version than a facelift of current 5-seater version, even though the increase in length doesn’t seem too prominent.

Source