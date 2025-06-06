Maruti Grand Vitara 3 Lakh Sales Milestone Clocked In Record Time

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer by volumes, has turned on party mode as the company celebrates a major sales milestone with Grand Vitara. Ever since it was launched, Grand Vitara has emerged as a leading C Segment SUV in India and sales milestone it has achieved is a reflection of its popularity.

Maruti Grand Vitara 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

Just as the month of June 20205 has kicked off, Maruti Suzuki is euphoric to celebrate the sales milestone of Grand Vitara. This C Segment SUV has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units sold. What’s more interesting is the way Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone as it took just 32 months to touch 3 lakh units sales milestone.

This incredible feat makes Grand Vitara the fastest C Segment SUV to achieve this milestone in record time. This achievement reflects the popularity of Grand Vitara in Indian market and the industrial might of Maruti Suzuki and the trust Indian car buyers place on the country’s best selling brand with largest service network by a long shot.

Grand Vitara and its Toyota counterpart, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, are the only two monocoque offerings in C SUV segment to offer ALLGRIP SELECT 4X4 system and Strong Hybrid powertrain options. By offering these options, Maruti Suzuki has pioneered the C SUV segment and Grand Vitara comes off as an aspiring product for off-road enthusiasts and eco-conscious buyers.

Driven by Tech campaign to boost sales

In the recent past, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sales has witnessed steady MoM decline across the calendar year 2025. With 15,784 units in January 2025, 10,669 units in February 2025, 10,418 units in March 2025, 7,154 units in April 2025 and 5,197 units in May 2025. To boost sales and increase the appeal, Maruti Suzuki has just launched a new campaign with Grand Vitara.

Called ‘Driven by Tech’, this is an impactful campaign video showing two distinct personalities and starkly opposite aspirations driving the same vehicle. One driving ALLGRIP SELECT 4X4 variant to tackle obstacles and challenging terrain and the other driving Strong Hybrid variant that is a statement for eco-conscious aspirations.

This shows the versatility and duality of Grand Vitara’s personality as it can appeal to audiences of multiple mindsets, while offering the same bulletproof charm and dependability a Maruti badge promises along with a tech-savvy cabin experience and a handsome exterior design.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank our 3 lakh strong Grand Vitara family for their trust in Maruti Suzuki. The Grand Vitara has been a catalyst in strengthening Maruti Suzuki’s position in the mid-SUV market, and achieving this monumental milestone in such a short period of time is a new benchmark for the industry.

Designed for today’s urban, tech-savvy, and progressive individuals, the Grand Vitara masterfully combines bold aesthetics, advanced technology, and a comprehensive suite of safety features, underscoring its positioning as a Tech SUV.”

He further added, “Celebrating the success of the Grand Vitara, we are proud to introduce a new campaign ‘Driven by Tech’. The campaign vividly communicates our flagship SUV’s versatility, and its myriad capabilities which allow it to appeal to diverse personalities, while seamlessly complementing the evolving aspirations of customers.”