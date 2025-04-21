Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater Render Based On Leaked Spy Shots

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is expanding its Nexa portfolio to include a new 7-seater SUV. This will slot below Invicto and will be positioned above Grand Vitara. While it doesn’t look like it, this new vehicle is a 7-seater version of Grand Vitara. Testing for the same has commenced in India.

Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater Rendered

Based on spy shots of test mules, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his version of what the production version of this vehicle might look like. It embodies some of Maruti’s design philosophies along with elements seen from spy shots of test mules. Let’s take a closer look at these renders depicting the Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater.

Grand Vitara is emerging as a major C-Segment SUV (Compact SUV) after Hyundai Creta. A 7-seater version of this vehicle will naturally rival Hyundai Alcazar along with Kia’s upcoming premium MPV. When launched, it could pack a strong hybrid powertrain or offer AWD with a non-hybrid powertrain. Both these combinations are currently not seen in this segment.

Based on the spy shots of test mules, these renders encapsulate how the production version of upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater could look like. Based on proportions carried by spy shots, it looks like Maruti Suzuki is not likely to add a lot of length to this vehicle. It looks almost the same size as a regular 5-seater Grand Vitara.

However, this vehicle is expected to carry two additional seats. To establish visual distinction over its 5-seater counterpart, Maruti Suzuki has gone all-in. We can see an all-new fascia along with a completely new rear section. Side profile, however, stays almost the same as 5-seater version. These renders carry a new design for alloy wheels.

Unlike the split headlight design seen on Grand Vitara 5-seater with DRLs on top and headlights at the bottom, this new 7-seater version will carry conventional-type headlights with integrated LED DRLs. We can see the addition of fog lamps with a 7-seater version, which we hope offers a cornering function.

Major exterior changes

Another major addition is a radar module that may unlock Level-2 ADAS suite, a first for any Maruti Suzuki vehicle launched in India. This radar is housed in a middle grille that ends in fang-like elements. Upper grill is closed off, while lower grill houses front parking sensors. A silver front faux skid plate contrasts the overall design.

Silver roof rails (non-functional), chrome window line, chrome door handles, UV cut glass elements and connected rear LED tail light signature are notable elements. Powering this vehicle will be the same 1.5L NA Petrol with FWD and AWD configs mated to either a 5MT or 6TC and a 1.5L Hybrid engine mated to an eCVT.