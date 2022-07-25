Maruti Grand Vitara Arrives At Nexa Showroom – First Look Walkaround

Bookings of the new Maruti Grand Vitara has crossed the 15,000 mark in just a few days after debut

Maruti Suzuki’s new Grand Vitara flagship compact SUV made its official debut last week. It will be sold via the company’s exclusive Nexa dealerships and pre-bookings have commenced at a down payment of Rs 11,000. In just 2 weeks of opening order books, the company has received bookings to the tune of 15,000 units. It is observed that demand is higher for the strong hybrid variants with 54 percent or more than 7,000 bookings being for these variants over their mild hybrid counterparts.

Maruti Grand Vitara is being presented in 6 variants of Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ along with 2 engine options and 3 gearbox combinations. It is slated to come in as the most fuel-efficient model in its category, with a Toyota-sourced hybrid electric powertrain. Positioned on Suzuki’s Global-C platform on which the new-gen S-Cross is also placed, the new Grand Vitara 5 seater SUV measures 4,345mm in length, 1,795mm in width and 1,645mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV At NEXA

Exterior colour options include 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone colour options. Monotone colours are Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown (not on the Sigma trim) and Opulent Red (reserved exclusively for the Delta and Zeta). The dual tones of Arctic White + Black, Splendid Silver + Black and Opulent Red + Black are only to be seen on Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants.

As we had seen in the case of Toyota, Maruti too is following a similar marketing campaign. A few days after debut, HyRyder started to arrive at authorized Toyota dealerships so that buyers could take a closer look at the upcoming SUV. Maruti is following a similar strategy as well. First units of the new Maruti Grand Vitara SUV have started to arrive at NEXA dealerships across India. One such Maruti Grand Vitara can be seen below in the detailed walkaround video, shot at NEXA showroom by Motor Express.

Based on the ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language, the new Maruti Grand Vitara sports some exciting exterior and interior features. Seen with a front grille of High Gloss Black and Rich Chrome finish on the Progressive hybrid and with ‘Fervent Dark Chrome’ finish seen on the Intelligent electric hybrid, it also sports three element LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators. The exteriors also sport a faux skid plate, distinctive body cladding, massive wheel arches while it rides on new 17 inch precision cut alloy wheels (a first for a Maruti car in India). Another first in a Maruti Suzuki car will be its panoramic sunroof.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV – Cabin Comforts and Safety

The cabin of the new Grand Vitara also receives some premium equipment. There is Rick Black faux leather seating with champagne gold accents seen on the Electric Hybrid while Smart Hybrid is being offered with Bordeaux faux leather with luminant silver accents. The Vitara sports 9 inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless charging that comes with overheating protection, a coloured head up display unit offering information on speed, fuel economy, tachometer and turn by turn navigation.

A 360 degree camera, a Piano Black finished dashboard with 3D setup and 40 connected features are also seen on the new Grand Vitara along with Alexa Skill and smartwatch connectivity. Safety equipment, depending on variant, extends to a total of 6 airbags, rear disc brakes, electronic stability program, hill hold assist and TPMS – Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Best In Class Mileage – 27.97 KMPL

Said to be the most fuel efficient model in its segment, Maruti Grand Vitara gets Toyota’s hybrid electric powertrain. It also gets their own 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol unit, that makes 103.6 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This engine option also gets an All-Wheel Drive System called Suzuki AllGrip AWD with 4 driving modes of Auto, Sand, Snow and Lock – only with manual transmission.

The other motor is developed by Toyota. It is a 1.5 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine mated to a Synchronous AC motor. It makes 92.45 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 112 Nm torque at 4,400-4,800 rpm while the AC Synchronous unit is capable of 79 hp power at 3,995 rpm and 141 Nm torque mated. Combined peak output stands at 114 PS / 141 Nm. It is only offered with an automatic CVT gearbox. Maruti Grand Vitara Mileage figures stand at 21.11 km/l (MT), 20.58 km/l (AT) and at 19.38 km/l (ALLGRIP MT). Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid mileage is 27.97 km/l.

The Grand Vitara will enter a segment wherein it will see many competitors like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Prices will be revealed at the time of launch in Sep 2022. Expect Maruti Grand Vitara prices to be in the range of Rs 10-18 lakh, ex-sh.