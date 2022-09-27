Maruti Grand Vitara Base Sigma Variant – First Look Walkaround

Grand Vitara is the new flagship car from Maruti Suzuki – It will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

With the start of the Indian festive season, car launches and price reveals have re-captured the headlines. On 26th September’22, Maruti Suzuki revealed pricing details of its latest premium offering, Grand Vitara. Pricing of the entry level Sigma trim starts at INR 10.45 lakhs and goes all the way up to INR 19.49 lakhs for top-end Alpha + Hybrid trim (ex-showroom pricing).

With its pricing, Maruti has made the Sigma MT variant a good value for money option. Thankfully, Maruti hasn’t toned-down the styling element of its base variant completely, and it still looks up-market. The Car Show YT Channel Team has made a detailed walk-around video of Sigma MT trim, which captures all key highlights of the SUV.

Maruti Grand Vitara Base Sigma Variant – Key Highlights

The Sigma trim uses a Smart Hybrid powertrain, which means it draws power from a 1,462 cc petrol motor which can dish out 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque. Sigma trim gets a 5-speed manual transmission as standard where power is delivered only to the front 2 wheels.

On the exterior front, it gets Bi-Halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED Position Lamp, LED Tail Lamps, Body colored ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, body colored door handles, roof-end spoiler and a shark fin antenna. Detailing elements on the front fascia haven’t been cut down aggressively, which help the Sigma trim to also look smart. As per expectations, the model gets 17-inch steel rims with wheel covers.

Step inside and you get dual tone interiors with silver accents. On the features front, Sigma trim offers a traditional instrument cluster along with a 10.6 cm TFT display, a sliding armrest, adjustable Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start-stop, Fully Automatic Air Conditioning, Rear AC Vents, Power Windows and a height adjustable Driver Seat. Sigma Trim misses out on an infotainment system however gets steering mounted audio controls.

Grand Vitara Base Variant Safety

For Safety, Maruti is offering dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX Seat mounts, Engine Immobilizer, manually adjustable Day & Night IRVM and speed warning buzzers. Clearly, Sigma trim has been carved out for customers who are partially budget conscious and want to extract maximum value from their purchase.

An addition of an aftermarket infotainment unit along with a good speaker system can make the Sigma trim a good value buy option. During our Grand Vitara test drive, we had driven 4 different iterations of Grand Vitara, namely Alpha MT, Alpha AT, Alpha MT AWD and Alpha+ Hybrid.

Competition

Direct competition of Grand Vitara includes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Grand Vitara’s alter ego, Toyota HyRyder. Additionally, it will also be competing with some trims of MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV 700.

After Maruti’s price announcement, folks from the automotive fraternity are waiting for Toyota HyRyder’s complete price reveal. Till date, Toyota has revealed pricing of only 4 trims of HyRyder. Current trends suggest that Toyota might land up undercutting Maruti in terms of pricing. What are your thoughts, will HyRyder have a lower entry-level pricing than the Grand Vitara?