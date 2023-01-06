Maruti Grand Vitara CNG Launch Price Rs 12.85 L – 2 Variants

With over 10 lakh car sales till date, Maruti Suzuki is reigning champ of CNG market

CNG powertrain equipped Grand Vitara was spotted testing in July 2022. We cheered for it as fuel prices kept soaring. There is a never-ending woe that has circumambulated general consensus. Adding to it, there is an economic wave of distress in post-Covid-19 world that we live in. Adding Garam Masala to the wound, we have rising input costs that have seen car prices go up and are not showing any signs of stabilising.

The scale of production for EVs make them less appealing due to higher cost up-front despite proving economical in the long run. Even hybrids have a relatively high up-front cost. If there is a way for staying green on the wallet and the environment, it is CNG. If there is one company that has been pushing CNG on a larger scale, it is Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Grand Vitara CNG Launch

Most recent additions to Maruti Suzuki portfolio that got S-CNG tech, were Baleno and XL6. Even more recently, Toyota HyRyder and Glanza got CNG tech too. HyRyder CNG was announced before Grand Vitara. Being platform partners, it was just a matter of time before Grand Vitara received CNG tech as well.

Toyota Hyryder CNG is offered with S and G trims. Grand Vitara CNG is also offered in two variants – Delta and Zeta. Prices are Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh, ex-sh, respectively.

Grand Vitara CNG’s powertrain is similar to the one found in Ertiga CNG and XL6 CNG. This 1.5-liter K15C, four-cylinder motor pushes performance numbers similar to XL6 and Ertiga. When run on petrol, it makes 101 hp and 136 Nm and on CNG, it makes 88 hp and 121.5 Nm.

Fuel efficiency is the same 26.6 km/kg, similar to Urban Cruiser HyRyder CNG. This is a lot more economical than its mild-hybrid counterparts and slightly lower than the 27.97 km/l of strong hybrid variants. CNG variants will be offered with a sole 5-speed manual transmission. AWD and 6-speed automatic transmission is not on offer.

Features & Pricing

Grand Vitara’s long list of features includes a 9” touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging facility, head-up display unit, push button start/stop feature and ventilated front seats.

It gets a panoramic sunroof, automatic AC controls, smartwatch integration, Siri and Google Assistant integration, connected car features and remote ignition. Safety kit consists of a total of 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and vehicle stability control.