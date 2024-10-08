Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched – More Style, Same Cost

Launching Grand Vitara Dominion Edition around festive season, Maruti Suzuki aims to expand its market share in compact SUV segment

Around the festive season, many carmakers push exciting offers to boost sales and clear inventory. Maruti Suzuki has been offering exciting offers on their portfolio, including the Grand Vitara. However, the company is giving extra love and attention to Grand Vitara with the launch of Dominion Edition.

Grand Vitara Dominion Edition

Maruti Suzuki has launched Dominion Edition with Grand Vitara to celebrate the auspicious festive season. Dominion Edition for Grand Vitara is a culmination of hand-picked accessories by Maruti Suzuki and is complementary, where price is concerned. Dominion Edition for Grand Vitara consists of accessories worth up to Rs 52,699.

Price for Dominion Edition differs depending on the trim level it is positioned on. Speaking of, Maruti Suzuki has offered Dominion Edition with Delta, Zeta and Alpha trim levels only. So, only the non-hybrid model gets Dominion Edition. Notably, CNG variants also of Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims also get Dominion Edition package.

As Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition is complementary, there is no extra price. Buyers opting for Dominion Edition continue to pay for the actual price of the variants they are positioned on. This accessory kit is offered for a limited period only and buyers can avail it throughout October 2024 month.

As seen in the price table above, Dominion Edition package is worth Rs 48,599 for Delta variants, Rs 49,999 for Zeta trim and Rs 52,699 for Alpha trim. These accessory packs consist of a bunch of exterior styling elements along with a host of interior elements including 3D mats and premium seat upholstery, among others.

2nd best-selling compact SUV

The compact SUV segment has been one of the most competitive one in India with many contenders including Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Astor, Curvv, Kushaq, Taigun, C3 Aircross and Basalt. While Creta still holds the crown, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota partnership pushed 15,555 units combined.

Standalone, Grand Vitara sold 9,021 units and secured 2nd position. It is also the only compact SUV offering (along with Toyota Hyryder) to offer AWD layout, while the others are FWD only. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition is powered by the same K-Series 1.5L dual VVT NA petrol engine, mated to either a 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers. It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination towards stand-out appearance and superior in-cabin experience.“

He added, “The Grand Vitara has transformed the mid SUV landscape, establishing Maruti Suzuki’s strong foothold in this segment. With its bold design, feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain options, it has captivated customers, becoming the fastest mid SUV to reach 2 lakh sales*. We are confident that the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition will further this momentum and continue driving the joy of mobility for our customers.”