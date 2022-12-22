Maruti Grand Vitara Exports From Kamarajar Port – Maruti’s 4th Port

Maruti Suzuki exports to now commence from a 4th port following a 5 year agreement signed with Kamarajar Port

In recent times, Maruti Suzuki exports have improved. This quest gets a further boost through an agreement now signed with Kamarajar Port Limited (erstwhile Ennore Port Ltd), near Chennai. In the Nov 2022 export chart, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Dzire both fare well with both cars capable of crossing the 5k units mark in a given month.

Kamarajar Port Limited will be responsible for exporting about 20k cars annually. Maruti Suzuki already uses Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port for exports. This is its 4th such signing to boost its international business.

Maruti’s 4th Port For Car Exports

Kamarajar Port will cater to export routes to Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions. Starting December 2022, the agreement signed is for a term of 5 years. To cater to automobile exports, a car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed for handling automobile units at Kamarajar Port.

A partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation sees the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. Before shipping, export vehicles will undergo pre-delivery inspection (PDI) at the Kamarajar Port.

Kamarajar Port is currently recognized as the 12th major Indian port. And has a capacity to park 14,000 cars. Prior to shipment loading, export vehicles are checked and thoroughly cleaned.

Maruti Suzuki began its export business back in 1986. And its progress has been rapid in recent years. MSIL reported its highest ever exports in FY 2021-22. Over 2.38 lakh units were dispatched to over 100 countries in the last financial year.

Now with an added channel, the company could be looking at further growth. Having already established itself as a top seller in the domestic market year after year, overseas business avenues are only just starting to expand for MSIL. The scope of which, though unspecified, could very well be a growth channel to watch out for.

MSIL expanding export ops

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India. Our expanding export operations reflect our commitment to offer reliable, high quality, technologically advanced cars to our global customers.

The start of exports from the Kamarajar Port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used by the Company to export vehicles at present.”