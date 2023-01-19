Maruti Grand Vitara First Batch Exported From India – Heading To L America

Indian auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki aims for international success with Grand Vitara premium SUV exports from Kamarajar port

Maruti Suzuki, India’s top passenger vehicle manufacturer, has begun exporting its popular premium SUV, Grand Vitara. Recently, the first shipment of Grand Vitara set sail for Latin America from the Kamarajar port.

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation’s partnership means Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. MSIl has ambitious plans to export the Grand Vitara to over 60 countries. This includes Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN, and other nearby regions.

Grand Vitara Exports

Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara has proven to be a hit in India, as seen in December 2022 sales. MSIL is intent on expanding its reach to international markets. In its segment, Grand Vitara is known for its design, spacious interior, and go to engine. With this new export initiative, Maruti Suzuki would be looking to tap into the growing demand for UVs in these regions. A trend that has been established, and is highly successful in India.

Furthermore, MSIL aims to strengthen its presence in these markets and establish itself as a major player in the global automotive industry. Through 2022, Maruti Suzuki achieved a new milestone in 2022 by exporting over 260,000 vehicles. The highest ever in a calendar year. With the addition of the Grand Vitara model, Maruti aims to solidify its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter.

It is also a strategic step to diversify company revenue streams. And build on its expertise in the domestic market. In the previous decade, initiatives were introduced to establish India as a major auto export hub. Maruti Suzuki has the potential to expand its export market even more by tapping into new regions. And increasing production of models in high demand.

Maruti Suzuki’s robust reputation for producing a range of affordable vehicles makes it well-suited to compete in the international market. Following last year’s success, Maruti Suzuki’s exports have the potential to continue growing. And significantly contribute to MSIL’s success.

Maruti exports a range of 17 cars

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Supporting Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success.

By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.”