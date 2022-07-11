Maruti Grand Vitara Official Name Of Creta Rival SUV – Rear LED Teased

Manufactured by Toyota, Maruti Grand Vitara will be derived from HyRyder with a similar set of features and functionalities

Maruti Suzuki is on the run to gain SUV dominance. India’s largest car maker only had one good SUV that sold well in India, the Vitara Brezza. But competitors soon overtook it by breeze (Get it? Brezza). It was their only successful SUV and also the only vehicle (irrespective of segments) currently, with a good crash rating.

Vitara Brezza is been replaced with the newly launched Brezza, with the Vitara prefix cut off. Why? You might ask. That is because Vitara name is going to end up as Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming C-segment SUV.

Today, Maruti Suzuki announced the official name of their upcoming SUV to rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be called Maruti Grand Vitara. Manufactured by Toyota, it will be Maruti Suzuki’s take on HyRyder SUV platform that was jointly developed by both companies. And the new Grand Vitara will be unveiled on July 20.

Maruti Grand Vitara – Specs

2022 Grand Vitara SUV is expected to get the same dimensions as HyRyder which when compared to most SUVs in the segment, has a size advantage. HyRyder is powered by two levels of Hybrid powertrains. Neo Drive gets a mild hybrid setup with stop/start and regeneration capability only. Whereas, Hybrid Drive gets a proper high voltage architecture which is also capable of short bursts on electric power alone. We can expect Maruti Suzuki to carry on the same names for powertrains or might come up with their own.

Neo Drive is sourced by Maruti Suzuki that is a 1462cc K15 engine making around 100 bhp at 6000 RPM and 135 Nm at 4400 RPM. It gets a mild hybrid system and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic options. And Neo Drive is also the only one to get the AWD option as of now.

The Hybrid Drive, however, is from Toyota and has a 1490 cc petrol 3 cyl engine capable of around 91 bhp at 5500 RPM and 122 Nm at 3800-4800 RPM standalone. It is coupled with a synchronous AC motor capable of 79 bhp and 141 Nm. Combined, this powertrain is capable of 114 bhp in harmony. This performance is regulated by an e-CVT unit.

Features & Launch

Maruti Suzuki might equip Grand Vitara with all or most features HyRyder got. It will get AWD with a mild hybrid powertrain too. Notable features are a 9” infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HUD, 6 airbags, wireless charging, paddle shifters (with AT), and more. It might also get features like ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof too. Take a look at the rear LED, tail light teaser of new Maruti Grand Vitara by Nexa in the video below.

Maruti has come a long way in product engineering with respect to market trends. Their market share is slightly dropping. With increased competition, they’re not the default pick anymore. So, they have grown longer in their teeth to compete with the modern competition. Currently, Seltos and Creta have a 66% market share in the compact SUV segment.

If you had told me in 2021 that a Maruti car gets 6 airbags, a modern 6-speed automatic, HUD, a nicer infotainment package, a sunroof, an exciting interior, a 360-degree camera, a real hybrid powertrain and might get AWD (In India), ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and more, I would have laughed my head off. But as we can see, it is happening. Due to vertical integration, some or most of these features might also trickle down to lower-tier Maruti Suzuki products too.

After getting unveiled, Grand Vitara is expected to go into production soon. Maybe in the month of August. When launched, both HyRyder and Vitara are expected to be priced aggressively. We expect prices to start from Rs. 10 – 10.5 lakh mark.