Maruti Grand Vitara New Colours Launched With Sigma, Delta Trims – Details

Colour options for Maruti Grand Vitara across variants include seven monotone and three dual-tone options

Maruti recently launched the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition, as part of Nexa 10th anniversary celebrations. And now, Maruti has expanded customer choice by introducing new colour options with the Sigma, Delta and Delta+ variants of the Grand Vitara. Bookings for these new colour variants have commenced from 21st August. Hat tip to Karan Bhutani for sharing the details.

Grand Vitara new colours

Three new colour options have been introduced with the base Sigma trim of Grand Vitara. All three are monotone colours – Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey and Pearl Midnight Black. Grand Vitara Sigma was earlier available with only Arctic White option. It now has a total of four colour options.

Delta and Delta+ variants get Pearl Midnight Black as a new colour option. With these additions, Delta and Delta+ variants now have a total of seven colour options. Exterior colour options available earlier include Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White and Chestnut Brown.

Dispatch dates for the new colour variants have also been announced. The new black colour for Delta trim will be available by the end of August 2025. New colours for the Sigma trim will be available from mid-September.

Prices remain unchanged, with the Sigma MT variant available at a starting price of Rs 11.42 lakh. The Delta MT and Delta AT are priced at Rs 12.53 lakh and Rs 13.93 lakh, respectively. Delta+, which comes with the strong hybrid option, is available at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh. It is the most affordable strong hybrid variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara.

Rival offerings – Colour choices

While new colour options have been introduced with Maruti Grand Vitara, some of the rival products have more options for customers. For example, Kia Seltos has a total of seven colour options with the base variant. It includes Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver and Clear White. Hyundai Creta has six monotone and one dual-tone colour, although options with the base trim are limited.

Maruti Grand Vitara’s sibling, Toyota Hyryder, has largely the same colour options. However, the shade and tone of each colour is slightly different across options. Colour names are also different for Hyryder even though the colours seem familiar. Monotone options for Hyryder include Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black and Speedy Blue.

Dual-tone options are Cafe White X Midnight Black, Sportin Red X Midnight Black, Enticing Silver X Midnight Black and Speedy Blue X Midnight Black. Maruti Grand Vitara has dual-tone options of Arctic White with Black, Splendid Silver with Black and Opulent Red with Black. Dual-tone options are popular in the compact SUV segment, as they help achieve a sportier profile. Most compact SUVs offer dual-tone options with their top variants.