Maruti Grand Vitara Panoramic Sunroof Teased – First in Maruti

Maruti Suzuki will officially reveal the new Grand Vitara Hybrid SUV on 20th July in Delhi

The Indian compact SUV space is about to see massive disruption, thanks to two planned launches, one each from Toyota and Maruti. Toyota has already unveiled its new, India specific SUV, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Maruti is currently busy with dropping in teasers of the Grand Vitara, its iteration of the same product.

In a latest teaser, Maruti has confirmed that Grand Vitara will be getting a panoramic sunroof. It must be noted that it will be a Maruti-first feature as no other MS product currently gets panoramic sunroof. New Brezza, which was launched a few days ago, was the first ever Maruti to get a sunroof. It has a single pane sunroof. Grand Vitara will become the first Maruti to get a panoramic sunroof.

Two Powertrains on Offer

Talking about powertrain, we expect that Grand Vitara will be sharing its powertrain with Toyota HyRyder. There shall be two variants on offer, Grand Vitara and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. Engine powering the mild hybrid variant will be a 1.5 litre K15C dual jet VVT petrol motor. We have seen this engine doing duties on other models like XL6, Ertiga and Brezza. It makes 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of max torque. Transmission options should include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter AT unit.

Grand Vitara’s strong Hybrid variant will be powered by Toyota’s 1.5 litre TNGA petrol motor which dishes out 92.4 hp and 122 Nm of max torque. It will get an eCVT as its sole transmission option. The electric motor of the setup will be able to churn out 80.2 hp and 141 Nm of peak torque. Overall combined power output of Hybrid Powertrain shall be around 115 hp. Grand Vitara Hybrid is likely to offer the highest mileage in its class.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get panoramic sunroof – New teaser pic.twitter.com/mqUIZxiM63 — RushLane (@rushlane) July 16, 2022

Interestingly, the mild hybrid trims will get an AWD option – baptized as ALLGRIP. This will make Grand Vitara the first SUV in its class to offer AWD functionality. However, it must be noted that AWD will be available only with a 5-speed MT setup. AWD will not be offered with Strong Hybrid trims or mild Hybrid Automatic Transmission trims.

Key Features

Some of the other key features of upcoming Grand Vitara include a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, heads-up display and a lot more. For safety, Maruti has equipped the SUV with 6 airbags, hill hold and hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control, surround view monitor, reverse parking camera, ABS and much more.

Maruti might price Grand Vitara aggressively. The strategy makes sense because till date, Maruti hasn’t tasted significant success in the compact SUV segment. Its last venture, the S-Cross could never compete with Creta or Seltos at least in terms of monthly sales.

However, with an aggressive pricing (expected to start at INR 9.5 L) and a fully loaded product, Maruti might be in a position to break its streak and have a successful launch in the segment. Primary rivals of the Grand Vitara will include Toyota HyRyder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. Competition will also include some of the variants of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.