Maruti Grand Vitara Recalled Over Faulty Fuel Level Indicator

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a voluntary recall of 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara, manufactured between 9th December 2024 and 29th April 2025. The recall has been initiated to address a potential issue related to the fuel level indicator and warning light in the instrument cluster.

Why Is Maruti Grand Vitara Recalled?

According to the company, the affected vehicles may have a speedometer assembly component that does not accurately display the fuel status, which could mislead the driver regarding the available fuel. While Maruti has not reported any incidents arising from this issue, the recall has been initiated as a precautionary measure to ensure customer safety and confidence.

Maruti Suzuki confirmed that owners of the affected Grand Vitara units will be contacted directly by authorized dealer workshops. Customers will be asked to bring their vehicles in for an inspection, and if required, the faulty part will be replaced free of cost, regardless of warranty status.

The recall underscores Maruti Suzuki’s ongoing focus on vehicle safety and proactive quality management. The Grand Vitara, one of the company’s top-selling premium SUVs, is manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant and sold through the Nexa network. Owners who suspect their vehicle may be part of the recall can also get in touch with their nearest Nexa service centre for confirmation and further assistance.

Grand Vitara Sales

Grand Vitara has been one of Maruti Suzuki’s strongest performers in the mid-size SUV segment since its launch. Over the past six months, the SUV has consistently stayed among the top sellers in its category, often contributing significantly to Maruti’s monthly SUV volumes. (Image data shared suggests stable month-on-month demand with strong four-figure contributions every month.)

Even with rising competition, Grand Vitara has maintained healthy market traction, supported by the hybrid variants, strong mileage, wide service network and Maruti’s brand appeal. While the recall is not expected to cause major long-term impact—since the issue is minor and being proactively addressed—the next few months may bring new challenges for the Grand Vitara.

Sibling Rivalry: Maruti’s own Victoris has quickly become a strong rival, appealing to buyers with fresher styling and tech-loaded variants.

Upcoming New Competition: The segment is about to heat up with the arrival of:

– New Tata Sierra

– Next-gen Renault Duster

– Nissan Tekton

– New-gen Kia Seltos (global unveil on Dec 10)

These new launches could potentially redirect market attention, especially from customers waiting for more modern designs, ADAS features, hybrid options, and better performance upgrades.