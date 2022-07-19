Maruti Grand Vitara Spied With Emission Testing Equipment – CNG Variant?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get the same powertrain options as Toyota HyRyder along with AWD system too

Maruti Suzuki seems to be fixated on SUVs now. For a good reason too, SUVs yield more profits than company’s current best-sellers like WagonR as depicted in the top 25 cars list. That’s also the reason why Hyundai pulled the plug on Santro.

SUVs are currently all the rage in the country and Maruti Suzuki is jumping on the bandwagon with newly launched Brezza in sub 4m segment and the Grand Vitara in compact SUV segment. These will soon be followed by the lifestyle off-roader Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Spied

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been spied again recently. It gives us a clear picture of what we can expect from the upcoming SUV. We think that Grand Vitara’s design will be heavily inspired by global Suzuki Vitara. New spy shots further strengthen our point even though the test mule is heavily camouflaged. It also had emission testing equipment over it. It was spotted near Manesar IMT and hat tip to Harpreet Singh Bamrah for the spy shot.

When viewed from the side, it seems to have a lot of similarities with global Suzuki Vitara. But front and rear design of the upcoming SUV is a complete departure from Vitara’s design language. For starters, upcoming SUV gets a split headlamp design with indicators at the top and projector headlamps housed in a separate assembly below. DRL position can’t be mapped out on the test mule due to camouflage.

Looking at the testing equipment also sparks the question of a CNG variant. Because Maruti Suzuki has sold 10 lakh (1 million) CNG cars in India and is a pioneer in this tech. This powertrain is dubbed S-CNG and it is fitted right out of the factory. This S-CNG tech can make it to Grand Vitara making it the first C-segment SUV to get CNG fitted as standard.

It is not a crazy thought as Carens, which lies in a similar price segment, has also spied testing for CNG. There are reports about Hyundai and Kia planning to launch their SUVs and MPVs with CNG. Creta, Seltos, Carens, Sonet, Venue and the likes could get company fitted CNG option in the future. Maruti Grand Vitara CNG variant launch in the future could be a possibility.

Specs & Pricing

Based on the same platform as Toyota HyRyder, it is expected to get similar dimensions which when compared with competition, Vitara will have a size advantage. It will get a free-floating 9″ infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HUD, 6 airbags, wireless charging, paddle shifters (with AT), and more. It might also get features like ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof too.

In terms of specs, Grand Vitara will get the same engine specs and transmission options too. Maruti Suzuki will also equip the mild hybrid variants with AWD options too which will be dubbed as ALLGRIP.

Due to a source code that was visible on Maruti Suzuki’s official website, we can see Grand Vitara start price of Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-sh). This indicates that Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara base model will be cheaper than Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and even Scorpio-N by a significant margin.

This attractive pricing might be Maruti Suzuki’s and Toyota’s trump card to eat into the South Korean duo’s pie. It will be launched sometime in August 2022 and the prices will be revealed at the same event. Global debut of Maruti Vitara SUV is set for tomorrow, 20th July 2022.