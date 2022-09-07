Maruti Grand Vitara SUV Homologated – 10 Variants, GVW 1,755 Kgs

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be launched later this month – Ahead of that, it has now been homologated

After unveiling their flagship SUV a few weeks ago, Maruti Suzuki is now getting ready to launch the same. New Grand Vitara replaces the S-Cross, and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos upon launch. It will be offered in a choice of 10 variants, as revealed in the homologated documents.

Maruti Grand Vitara will be offered in two engine options – one with mild hybrid and the other with self-charging strong hybrid. The mild hybrid option gets powered by the same 1.5 liter K15C dual jet motor that also powers Ertiga, Brezza, Ciaz in the company lineup. This engine makes 103 hp power and 137 Nm torque. Mileage claimed is about 20-21 kmpl.

Maruti Grand Vitara Homologated

The mild hybrid option will be offered in a choice of 6AT and 5MT transmission option. The AWD option is offered only with manual transmission. Interestingly, export-spec Grand Vitara AWD was showcased automatic transmission. Hopefully the same is launched in India at a later date.

The strong hybrid Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5 liter TNGA petrol engine that is developed by Toyota. It is capable of 92.4 hp power and 122 Nm torque. The electric motor on the other hand is capable of 80.2 hp power and 141 Nm torque to offer combined peak output of 115.56 hp. Transmission is via eCVT gearbox. Manual transmission is not on offer with the strong hybrid Grand Vitara. Maruti Grand Vitara Gross Wt is 1,645 kgs for MT 2WD, 1,720 kgs for MT 4WD and 1,755 kgs for AT variant. Grand Vitara Hybrid mileage is 27.97 kmpl.

Total 10 variants are on offer with Maruti Grand Vitara. 8 for mild Hybrid and 2 for strong Hybrid. Maruti Grand Vitara mild hybrid variants are – Sigma MT, Delta MT, Zeta MT, Alpha MT, Alpha 4WD MT, Delta AT, Zeta AT and Alpha AT. The 2 strong hybrid variants on offer are Zeta+ CVT and Alpha+ CVT. Gross vehicle weight of Grand Vitara strong hybrid is 1,755 kgs.

Maruti Grand Vitara – Key Details

Sharing some of its exterior specifications with the Hyryder, the Grand Vitara will get some unique features as well. This will be seen in a new front hexagonal grille design, LED headlamps and LED DRLs along LED tail lamps and new front and rear bumpers. Wide air vents, roof rails, auto folding ORVMs and chrome accents on the roofline are also a part of its exterior makeup while the Grand Vitara will ride on 17 inch alloy wheels. To differentiate itself from the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti has given the Grand Vitara grey coloured treatment on the window, while the C pillars and roof rails get grey colour scheme and chrome accents are seen on its window line.

Key interior features will see the new Vitara sport a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 7 inch instrument cluster, an Arkamys sound system and leather wrapped steering wheel with steering mounted controls. Other features will include a panoramic sunroof, head-up display unit, wireless charging system and cruise control.

Push button start/stop, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a PM 2.5 air filter and 360 degree camera will also be a part of the features seen on the new Grand Vitara. Connectivity features will include remote functions, find my car, vehicle health report, immobilizer and voice command via Siri and Google Assistant. Maruti Grand Vitara prices will be announced at launch event in a few days. Expect it to be priced in the Rs 10-18 lakh range, ex-sh.