Maruti Grand Vitara Vs Creta, Seltos, HyRyder, Astor, Taigun, Kushaq

Grand Vitara and HyRyder are the only ones in this comparo to offer Hybrid technology and AWD

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Grand Vitara and it shares its features and powertrains with Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. But fortunately, both companies haven’t taken the rebranding route as they did with Baleno, Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Brezza.

Grand Vitara gets its own unique styling. Both SUVs are based on Suzuki’s Global C platform. With Creta and Seltos set as targets to beat, both Grand Vitara and HyRyder offer a unique set of features and technologies to top the compact SUV sales chart.

Grand Vitara Vs HyRyder Vs Creta Vs Seltos Vs Astor Vs Taigun Vs Kushaq

HyRyder is still the longest of the bunch at 4,365mm, followed by Grand Vitara at 4,345mm and Astor at 4,323mm. MG Astor is the widest at 1,809mm followed by Seltos at 1,800mm. Vitara takes the cake of the tallest SUV in this comparo and Taigun and Kushaq are the smallest of this bunch. Even then, they have the longest wheelbase of 2,651mm.

All the SUVs get 17” alloy wheels on the top trims. But Astor, Kushaq and Taigun get 205 section tyres while the rest get fatter 215 section. Also, all the SUVs in this list get disc brakes on all four wheels as standard except for the German duo Taigun and Kushaq which gets drum brakes at the rear even in top trims.

When it comes to engines Creta and Seltos win hands down as they get a plethora of engine and gearbox combinations. Both models get a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. Creta and Seltos get a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter options with the above-mentioned engine options.

Taigun and Kushaq are the only two SUVs in this comparo to get a smaller 1.0L engine. But it ain’t no slouch as it is a turbo unit along with the larger 1.5L turbo-petrol. Taigun and Kushaq get a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox option. Astor, however, gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine option. Astor gets a 5-speed manual, a CVT and a 6-speed torque converter.

Specs & Features

HyRyder and Grand Vitara get 2 engine options. A mild-hybrid 1462cc engine making 100 bhp and 135 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The second powertrain is a strong Hybrid. It has a 1490 cc petrol engine capable of around 91 bhp and 122 Nm standalone. But it is coupled with an AC synchronous motor capable of around 79 bhp and 141 Nm. Combined, the powertrain makes 114 bhp. This Hybrid powertrain is coupled to an e-CVT.

If you want performance, Taigun and Kushaq are the best bet. If diesel is your jam, Creta and Seltos are the best bet and if fuel efficiency matters most, it is the HyRyder and Grand Vitara with up to 28 kmpl.

The German duo Tiagun and Kushaq are the only ones with a single pane sunroof while the rest offer a panoramic sunroof. Kia Seltos is expected to be facelifted which might get a panoramic sunroof. Creta, HyRyder and Grand Vitara are neck-and-neck in terms of features and boil down to personal preference. In terms of features, Astor ain’t no slouch either. It gets unique features like steering modes, a digital key and ADAS features. Seltos and Creta facelifts are also expected to get some ADAS features.

As per leaked info from Maruti Suzuki’s official website source code, it is revealed that Grand Vitara prices will start from Rs. 9.50 lakh (ex-sh) and we expect HyRyder to be priced slightly above it. In terms of pricing, both these SUVs will be market disruptors for sure.