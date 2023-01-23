Maruti Gypsy King 4x4 Modified

The Gypsy King used to be powered by a 1.3L, 4-cylinder, 16V, DOHC engine at the end of its life cycle – Made 80 bhp and 103 Nm

From Police to the military, Gypsy is much loved for its lightness, agile handling, repairability, and off-roading prowess. Especially on narrow roads within cities, Gypsy was the preferred patrolling vehicle used by the Indian Military and BSF.

Some of these Gypsy units in the forces, have been replaced with Safari Storme and Scorpio Classic. That said, the legacy that Gypsy has left behind, can be yours for a nominal price as these vehicles are now auctioned off after being declared unfit for active service in the Military.

Modified Gypsy King

In Karnataka state, Gypsy is especially popular in hilly areas like Chikmagalur, Madikeri, Kodagu, Sakleshpur and the likes. One such owner from Chikmagalur is selling his tastefully modified Gypsy for just Rs. 6.8 lakh. Nikhil Shetty from Gypsy Club India FB group, has shared details.

Most of the bodywork is kept stock, which has its own charm. Even with just two doors, Gypsy is over 4m in length, something which Jimny isn’t even with five doors. With the aftermarket lift kit and big mud-terrain (M/T) tyres from Rivo, this Gypsy looks particularly menacing.

Adding to its menace, is a big snorkel, chunky rock sliders doubling as side steps, a sturdy metal bumper with incredible approach angle, a bull bar, red jerry can holders, and a giant LED light bar. This light bar is definitely not road legal. But given that it is Chikmagalur, it is understandable as it helps when taking a stroll down a coffee estate.

Standard halogen headlights are replaced with aftermarket 7” LED circular units. These are compatible with Thar and even Royal Enfield motorcycles. There are two pilot lamps which are yellow LEDs. This particular Gypsy on sale is a sought-after King model having a soft-top and equipped with a 1.3L NA petrol engine and a 5-speed gearbox.

None of the Gypsy came with power steering and AC. Gypsy modding culture is popular. Hence, power steering pumps and AC compressors are readily available. As per info revealed by the owner, this particular unit only has power steering and no AC. The owner claims that he got a fitness certificate in 2022 which is valid till 2037.

Specs & Features

Every single feature and creature control that you might be associated with till now on a conventional car, is absent here. All you get is a chassis, an engine, a gearbox and 4X4 transfer case, seats to sit and a steering wheel. Speaking of seats, there are side-facing bench seats accommodating up to four, making Gypsy a six-seater lifestyle off-roader.

Based on a ladder-frame chassis, it is robust in its construction and can take on rough roads and no roads with relative ease. The 1.3L 4-cylinder engine used to come with 2 valves/cylinders before. Later, 16 valve head were introduced as well. This engine made 80 bhp of power and 103 Nm of torque. Given that it only weighed 1 tonne, performance was spritely. So, would you buy one over the upcoming Jimny?

