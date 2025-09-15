Maruti Hatchback Prices Post GST Reform – Alto, S Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Swift, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki has revised prices across its hatchback lineup following the implementation of the new GST structure. With the GST rate on small cars reduced from 29–31% to 18%, Maruti’s popular hatchbacks – Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, and Baleno – have all seen their ex-showroom prices slashed. Depending on the model and variant, customers can now save between Rs 36,000 and Rs 1.06 lakh.

Maruti Alto K10 GST 2.0 Pricing

The country’s most affordable Maruti hatchback, Alto K10, now offers even more value with price cuts of up to Rs 54,000. The entry-level STD MT variant now costs Rs 3.87 lakh compared to Rs 4.23 lakh earlier, while the top-end VXI+ AMT has dropped to Rs 5.58 lakh from Rs 6.10 lakh. Even the CNG-powered variants see notable reductions, with the CNG VXI MT now at Rs 5.68 lakh, down by Rs 53,000.

Maruti S-Presso GST 2.0 Pricing

Maruti’s quirky tallboy hatchback, the S-Presso, has received reductions of up to Rs 53,000. The base STD (O) MT variant is now priced at Rs 3.90 lakh, a cut of Rs 37,000, while the top-end CNG VXI MT has dropped to Rs 5.59 lakh, saving buyers Rs 53,000. Petrol AMT trims like the VXI+ (O) AMT also benefit, now available at Rs 5.49 lakh compared to Rs 6.01 lakh earlier.

Maruti Celerio GST 2.0 Pricing

The Celerio, positioned as an affordable city hatchback, has received cuts of up to Rs 63,000. The LXI MT now costs Rs 5.16 lakh, a reduction of Rs 48,000, while the top-end ZXI+ AMT drops to Rs 6.74 lakh from Rs 7.37 lakh earlier. The VXI CNG MT is now Rs 6.31 lakh, marking a reduction of Rs 59,000. With these corrections, Celerio offers more value in the small car segment.

Maruti WagonR GST 2.0 Pricing

The WagonR, one of India’s highest-selling cars, sees price drops of up to Rs 64,000. Its entry-level Tour H3 1.0L MT variant now retails at Rs 5.26 lakh, while the top-spec ZXI+ 1.2L AMT comes in at Rs 6.86 lakh, down from Rs 7.50 lakh earlier. Even CNG versions like the CNG VXI 1.0L MT have benefitted, now priced at Rs 6.53 lakh, marking a reduction of Rs 60,000.

Maruti Ignis GST 2.0 Pricing

The premium Nexa hatchback, Ignis, has received reductions of up to Rs 69,000. The base Sigma MT is now priced at Rs 5.35 lakh, compared to Rs 5.85 lakh earlier. On the higher side, the Alpha AMT variant now retails at Rs 7.43 lakh, down from Rs 8.12 lakh. With these cuts, Ignis becomes a more accessible choice for urban buyers looking for a compact premium hatchback with SUV-like design cues.

Maruti Swift GST 2.0 Pricing

One of India’s most popular hatchbacks, the Swift, has witnessed the steepest reduction in the lineup, especially for its CNG variants. The ZXI CNG 1.2L MT sees the biggest price cut of Rs 1.06 lakh, now retailing at Rs 8.14 lakh instead of Rs 9.20 lakh earlier. Petrol variants also benefit, with the LXI MT now priced at Rs 5.94 lakh, down by Rs 55,000. Even AMT versions such as the ZXI+ 1.2L AMT now cost Rs 8.69 lakh, reduced by Rs 81,000.

Maruti Baleno GST 2.0 Pricing

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, also benefits significantly, with cuts ranging up to Rs 85,000. The entry-level Sigma MT now costs Rs 6.17 lakh, a reduction of Rs 57,000. Meanwhile, the top-end Alpha AMT drops to Rs 9.11 lakh, down from Rs 9.96 lakh. The popular Zeta variants also see benefits of up to Rs 77,000, while CNG trims like the Zeta CNG are now available at Rs 8.61 lakh, reduced by Rs 80,000.

With these GST-driven corrections, Maruti Suzuki’s hatchbacks have become even more compelling for buyers across different budget brackets. The new pricing not only strengthens Maruti’s dominance in the hatchback segment but also makes models like the Swift and Baleno stronger value-for-money propositions against rivals. Customers planning to buy a small car will find this festive season more rewarding, thanks to lower upfront costs and wider accessibility.

