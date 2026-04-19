Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India – Production Halted, Y43 SUV To Replace (Punch Rival)

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued Ignis in India, with production now halted and bookings closed across dealerships. The entry-level NEXA hatchback has been phased out due to consistently declining sales and changing market preferences.

Launched in 2017, Ignis stood out with its quirky design and crossover-like stance. It received a safety update in 2019 and a facelift in 2020. However, over the years, its appeal gradually weakened as buyers shifted towards more practical hatchbacks and entry-level SUVs.

Sales Decline And Changing Market Trends

Ignis started strong, with 48,425 units sold in 2017, but volumes declined steadily in the following years. While there was a brief recovery in 2021 and 2022, sales dropped again to around 27,900 units in the last year, prompting Maruti to discontinue the model.

A look at Ignis sales over the past six months further highlights its declining demand. The hatchback registered 11,871 units between October 2025 and March 2026, down 13.28% YoY compared to 13,689 units in the same period last year.

Monthly performance remained inconsistent, with sharp drops seen in January 2026 (-49.68% YoY) and March 2026 (-34.21% YoY). While December 2025 saw a temporary spike due to year-end discounts, the overall trend remained weak. This sustained decline in recent months likely played a key role in Maruti Suzuki’s decision to discontinue the Ignis.

One of the key reasons for its declining popularity was increasing competition, especially from SUV-styled offerings like Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. At the same time, internal competition from models like Swift and Celerio also impacted its positioning.

Missing Features Hurt Competitiveness

Ignis gradually fell behind in terms of features and safety. It remained one of the few Maruti models to continue with just dual airbags, while the rest of the lineup transitioned to 6 airbags as standard. Additionally, the absence of a factory-fitted CNG option limited its appeal in a price-sensitive market, where buyers increasingly prioritise fuel efficiency and lower running costs.

New Y43 SUV To Fill The Gap

With Ignis now discontinued, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce a new sub-compact SUV, internally codenamed Y43, to fill the gap. This model is likely to be positioned below Fronx and will target popular entry-level SUVs like Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Y43 is expected to feature a more conventional SUV design with higher ground clearance, improved safety and updated features. It could be powered by a 1.2L Z-series petrol engine with mild hybrid tech, similar to the latest Swift. Launch is expected towards the end of 2026, with prices likely in the Rs 5.25–9 lakh range (ex-showroom).