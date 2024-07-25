Maruti Ignis Price Reduced By Rs 35k For Base Model – Radiance Edition Launched

Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition, set apart by some innovative exterior and interior updates, is being offered on all variants

Maruti Suzuki has added some freshness to the Ignis by introducing the Radiance Edition. The company claims that this new edition is more stylish and has been fitted with some advanced features. It is available on all variants starting with the Sigma.

Maruti Ignis Price Reduced

One interesting fact is that apart from making the new Radiance Edition of the Ignis more attractive both in terms of its exteriors and interiors, the company has also priced it from Rs 5.49 lakh. This makes it around Rs 35,000 cheaper than the regular Sigma variant that comes in at a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Ignis was introduced in early 2017 in the Indian market and sales have touched 2.8 lakh units to date. However, while assessing sales of the Ignis in June 2024, we see that sales have dipped by 40% on a YoY basis. To stir up even more excitement for this hatchback, the company has added some excitement to the model with the introduction of Ignis Radiance Edition with some special exterior and interior design accents some of which will instantly attract a younger set of buyers in the country.

Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition

Maruti Ignis is currently being presented in four variants of Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha and in 7 monotone and 3 dual-tone paint schemes. The Radiance Edition is on offer right from the base variant onwards. It boasts of a muscular bonnet, projector headlamps, roof rails and silver skid plates while it rides on sporty dual toned alloy wheels measuring 15 inches. An imposing front fascia with higher seating position and wider rear section gives buyers of the new Radiance Edition a better driving experience.

The interiors also see some premium features with a semi digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the fact that the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is built on a new gen rigid platform showing off Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection also significantly works in its favor.

Other on safety board equipment includes dual front airbags and ABS and EBD along with keyless entry and electrically adjustable ORVMs, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors. Like its regular model, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition is also sold via NEXA showrooms.

Engine Performance and Specifications

Apart from some exterior and interior updates, the Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition sees no change in its engine lineup. It continues to draw power via a1.2 liter K Series DualJet VVT petrol engine that offers 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT gearbox. In its segment, the Maruti Ignis takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Triber and Citroen C3 in terms of competition.