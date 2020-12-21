Maruti India Plant Starts Trial Production Of Suzuki Jimny SUV

The India-made Suzuki Jimny 3-door variant will cater to export markets only but we will eventually get a 5-door model

The current version of Suzuki Jimny mini SUV is a huge global hit so much so that waiting period in some countries extend beyond 10 months. In a few markets, the 2021 quota has already been sold out. Suzuki’s Japanese plant has been struggling to plug the demand supply gap and could do with a helping hand.

Suzuki Jimny CKD assembly at Maruti’s Gurgaon plant

It was reported that Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugaon plant is being prepared to assemble the Jimny for export markets in a bid to ease some pressure off the mother plant in Japan. Photos of locally assembled Suzuki Jimny SUVs have emerged on social media confirming that trial production has started.

The Gurgaon assembly line has reportedly built 50 units of the ladder frame SUV out of imported CKD kits. In due course, Maruti Suzuki is expected to increase the local content of the Jimny which would help its case when it is eventually launched in the domestic market.

Domestic launch

Maruti Suzuki’s top management feels that in its current three-door avatar, the highly desirable Suzuki Jimny does not suit the Indian market. However, acknowledging the need for yet another sub-4m SUV contender, the automaker is currently working on a 5-door version which is expected to be ready for the market in 2022.

While the Maruti Brezza will continue to cater to the mainstream urban crossover market, the upcoming Jimny 5-door will take the fight towards the Mahindra Thar with its proven off-road prowess.

The Maruti Gypsy’s spiritual successor is expected to be positioned as a lifestyle product and hence is likely to be retailed through the company’s Nexa dealership network. Save for a slightly longer body with rear doors, we don’t expect any drastic changes to the much-loved boxy design.

Specifications

The Suzuki Jimny is powered by the familiar 105 hp 1.5-liter K15B naturally aspirated petrol motor which also powers the likes of Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross and Brezza. However, being a ladder frame SUV, the motor is mounted longitudinally with the drive sent primarily to the rear wheels. The mini SUV sports standard 4×4 system with low transfer case. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter AT.

Going by the new Mahindra Thar’s strong start, the 5-door Jimny with added practicality should enjoy a good response from the Indian audience. We hope the company can stick to the development schedule and launch it here soon.