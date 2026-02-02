Maruti Jan 2026 Sales Hit New High – YoY Domestic Stable, Exports Nearly Double





Maruti Suzuki’s sales growth was determined by stable domestic demand while there was a significant spurt in terms of exports

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commenced the New Year 2026 on a promising note. The company has recorded its highest ever monthly cumulative sales of 2,36,963 units rising year-on-year from 2,12,251 units of January 2025. It was also a steep improvement in month-on-month sales, up from 2,17,854 units sold in December 2025.

Maruti YoY Vs MoM Sales January 2026

In the domestic passenger vehicle segment, total sales stood at 1,74,529 units, up by 0.54% from 1,73,599 units in January 2025. It was however a 2.30% decline over 1,78,646 units sold in Dec 2025. In this segment, the company has seen its Mini segment consisting of the Alto and S-Presso record 14,268 unit sales. This was a marginal YoY decline from 14,247 units in January 2025.

The compact segment with models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, WagonR and Swift suffered a YoY decline to 72,738 units down from 82,241 units. The UV segment, that included models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, has seen growth at 75,609 units, up from 65,093 units in the same month last year. There was also a slight uptick in demand for Maruti Eeco Van with 11,914 units sold in January 2025.

In the commercial vehicle segment, the Maruti Super Carry accounted for sales of 3,771 units in the past month with demand on the decline over 4,089 units sold in January 2025. This took total domestic sales to 1,78,529 units, a year-on-year growth over 1,77,688 units of January 2025.

Maruti also sells various models to other OEMs, specifically to Toyota Kirloskar Motor. This figure stood at 7,643 units in January 2026 from 7,463 units in January 2025. Maruti Suzuki’s export performance deserves special mention. The company has recorded an increase of 88.27% in terms of shipments to global markets which stood at 51,020 units in the past month. This was a volume increase of 23,920 units over 27,100 units shipped in the same month last year.

Maruti YTD Sales April-January 2026

During the past 10 months, Maruti Suzuki has seen rising demand across segments primarily boosted by the popularity of its Compact and UV lineup. It is these two segments that have emerged as key growth engines for the company as there is a strategic shift in customer preference towards larger and more versatile SUVs and MPVs.

Total domestic sales during April-Jan 2026 stood at 14,95,910 units, a 3.22% rise from 14,49,233 units sold in the same period of the past year. Global demand has also risen significantly by 31.68% to 3,61,579 units from 2,74,596 units relating to a volume increase of 86,983 units.

Sales to Toyota in the form of re-badged vehicles went up to 93,742 units from 88,662 units while LCV sales were at 32,236 units, a 9.68% growth from 29,391 units. Total YTD sales thus improved by 7.69% to 19,83,467 units from 18,41,882 units, a volume increase of 1,41,585 units.